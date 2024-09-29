Canucks make five more cuts as preseason rolls on

The Vancouver Canucks have made another round of cuts as the NHL preseason continues to roll on.

The team has cut their training camp roster by five more players, including the newly-signed Vilmer Alriksson, who has been assigned to the OHL’s Guelph Storm. On top of that, four additional players have been assigned to the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks to start the year:

Danila Klimovich

Tristen Nielsen

Ty Young

Chase Wouters (released from PTO)

General Manager Patrik Allvin has announced that the #Canucks have made the following roster updates: pic.twitter.com/1ny3mpGG6l — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 29, 2024

None of these moves should come as much of a surprise to Canucks fans. Alriksson was the most impressive of the bunch after getting into a fight in his preseason debut and showing off what he could do with his impressive six-foot-six frame.

Vancouver is entering the final stretch of the preseason as their training camp roster is now reduced to 21 forwards, 15 defensemen, and five goaltenders. So far, Vancouver has had some mixed results, kicking things off with victories against the Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken before dropping two straight to those clubs for a record of 2-2.

The Canuck still have two more preseason games left on the docket, both against the Edmonton Oilers. These games should have a more NHL-experienced lineup draw in and should be emotional, as the Oilers were the team that eliminated the Canucks from the 2024 NHL playoffs.

Vancouver will travel to the Alberta capital tomorrow before hosting the Oilers on Friday. The Canucks open the regular season at home on October 9 against the Flames.