The Canucks now lead the league with 20 regulation wins, three more than the next-best team. (David Banks/USA TODAY Sports)

In many ways, this season feels different for the Vancouver Canucks.

And hey, the numbers back it up.

Despite a horrid performance in the first period Sunday afternoon in Chicago, the Canucks scored three goals in the second frame and ended up beating the Blackhawks 4-3.

The victory gave the Canucks 20 regulation wins this season, which is the best mark in the league.

It’s actually a few notches ahead of the next closest team. The New York Rangers are second in the NHL with 17 regulation victories.

The Canucks even compare favourably to the division-rival Vegas Golden Knights, who are the only team ahead of Vancouver in the NHL standings. Vegas has 20 wins, but only 14 of them have come in regulation. They’re tied for first in the NHL with four shootout wins.

Of course, the Canucks only played in their first shootout this season 24 hours earlier against Minnesota.

It’s a good sign for the Canucks that they’re finding ways to win without having to rely on extra time. That wasn’t the case last season, as the Canucks had only 24 regulation wins, which was seventh-worst in the NHL. They had 14 wins in overtime and the shootout.

Part of the reason why the Canucks keep winning in regulation is because they finish strong, even if they’ve quietly developed a habit of starting slow.

That was the case against Chicago on Sunday. They left the first period tied 1-1 despite not registering a single-shot at even strength.

However, they poured it on in the second period and led 4-2 after 40 minutes.

They held on for the win, giving them an 18-0 record this season when leading after two periods.

Still, head coach Rick Tocchet admitted post-game that he isn’t satisfied with yet another slow start.

“I have to think of different ways to get the team ready,” Tocchet told reporters post-game. “We definitely have to address it.”

“In the first period we were obviously sleepy but the second period was a big response.”

“Getting three points out of four, with the travel on the second night of back-to-backs, we’re happy to get the two points but we have to clean up our game.”

Canucks’ new-look first line leads the way

In just his third game back since returning from injury, Pius Suter received a promotion to the top line, alongside Elias Pettersson and Ilya Mikheyev.

That line looked like they had some chemistry, as they were arguably the best forward trio for the Canucks in their victory over Chicago.

Pettersson, Mikheyev, and Suter were on the ice for 11 shot attempts-for, and only two against all game. They also combined to create what ended up being the game-winning goal, when Mikheyev tipped in a shot by Tyler Myers.

Suter fed the puck to Myers and picked up an assist, which was his first helper of the season.

Sam Lafferty was demoted down to the fourth line to make room for Suter. Phil Di Giuseppe was also scratched in this game in favour of Nils Åman. Both Lafferty and Åman skated alongside Andrei Kuzmenko,

Kuzmenko had only two shifts in the entire third period as the Canucks protected a lead.

In our opinion, it doesn't make sense that Andrei Kuzmenko plays on 4th line. If Vancouver really want to trade him, almost every team should try to acquire him, if the price is not high obviously. https://t.co/0KbP3RJsEi pic.twitter.com/bqrKzxKKZ6 — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) December 17, 2023

Bedard flashes brilliance against “favourite” team

The Blackhawks looked plucky and quick at times, however their inexperience showed and they ended up losing in regulation.

Connor Bedard, the star rookie from North Vancouver, is by far the Blackhawks’ best player and certainly had his moments against his favourite childhood team.

Bedard had two primary assists on the night, both on the power play.

Bedard weaves his way through and Guttman puts it home 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tMHE5RrPyA — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 17, 2023

However, with his childhood team near the top of the standings, some fans took the chance to poke fun at Bedard and the bottom-dwelling Blackhawks.

The Canucks continue their road trip on Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators at 5 pm.