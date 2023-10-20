SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks fans sound off at Tyler Myers on social media for defensive gaffes

Noah Strang
Oct 20 2023, 7:00 pm
Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Myers drew the ire of Vancouver Canucks fans on Thursday night.

A terrible turnover and a sequence that saw Myers tackle his own teammate led directly to goals against the Canucks, as they lost 4-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

To start, he had a terrible clearing attempt in the first period that led directly to the Lightning opening the scoring.

“I was trying to clear it. I think I had more time than I thought,” Myers explained after the game via Thomas Drance of The Athletic. “I don’t like that play… It’s a play I’d like back.”

Later in the game with the Lightning on the power play looking to double their one-goal lead, Myers charged into a scrum. He managed to take out Elias Pettersson, the only Canuck near the puck, letting the Lighting waltz in for an easy goal.

 

From the giveaway to the inability to clear a rebound, this was a bad sequence of errors for Myers. After the game, Rick Tocchet was asked about the play and had the following to say.

“Obviously he made that mistake on the first one. I wish he stayed on his feet because if he stayed on his feet Stamkos doesn’t get through,” the head coach told reporters after the loss in Tampa. “That’s like duplicating mistakes. I know he threw the puck away, that’s the first mistake, but then I think that if he stays on his feet, you know.”

In classic “Chaos Giraffe” form, Myers did have some positive moments, including the Canucks’ 2-1 go-ahead goal.

Despite that, many Canucks fans took to social media to express their displeasure with the 6-foot-8 defenceman’s performance. There were even calls to make Myers, who counts $6 million against the salary cap, sit as a healthy scratch.

They don’t have many options to replace him though.

Here’s what Canucks fans had to say about Thursday’s performance.

