Canucks fans sound off at Tyler Myers on social media for defensive gaffes

Tyler Myers drew the ire of Vancouver Canucks fans on Thursday night.

A terrible turnover and a sequence that saw Myers tackle his own teammate led directly to goals against the Canucks, as they lost 4-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

To start, he had a terrible clearing attempt in the first period that led directly to the Lightning opening the scoring.

Nick Paul is inevitable pic.twitter.com/JF2LwfSKlq — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 19, 2023

how is that the play pic.twitter.com/JpziHA7YN8 — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) October 19, 2023

“I was trying to clear it. I think I had more time than I thought,” Myers explained after the game via Thomas Drance of The Athletic. “I don’t like that play… It’s a play I’d like back.”

Later in the game with the Lightning on the power play looking to double their one-goal lead, Myers charged into a scrum. He managed to take out Elias Pettersson, the only Canuck near the puck, letting the Lighting waltz in for an easy goal.

PAULY 🤝 KUCH pic.twitter.com/zzvfmDWRrh — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 20, 2023

From the giveaway to the inability to clear a rebound, this was a bad sequence of errors for Myers. After the game, Rick Tocchet was asked about the play and had the following to say.

“Obviously he made that mistake on the first one. I wish he stayed on his feet because if he stayed on his feet Stamkos doesn’t get through,” the head coach told reporters after the loss in Tampa. “That’s like duplicating mistakes. I know he threw the puck away, that’s the first mistake, but then I think that if he stays on his feet, you know.”

In classic “Chaos Giraffe” form, Myers did have some positive moments, including the Canucks’ 2-1 go-ahead goal.

Despite that, many Canucks fans took to social media to express their displeasure with the 6-foot-8 defenceman’s performance. There were even calls to make Myers, who counts $6 million against the salary cap, sit as a healthy scratch.

They don’t have many options to replace him though.

Here’s what Canucks fans had to say about Thursday’s performance.

I’m so done with Tyler Myers — Jimothy Timothy Miller (@Conditional1st) October 19, 2023

Good morning to everyone except Tyler Myers I am still mad at you.#Canucks — Ray Hatt (@Raymond_Hatt) October 20, 2023

Canucks didn't lose that game. Tyler Myers lost that game. Enough is enough with this guy. — BoestMode (@BoestMode) October 20, 2023

Tyler Myers going to need FBI witness protection when he comes home from this road trip — Chester Ming (@ChesterM222) October 20, 2023

Tuesday night: Myers hits Petey with a point shot. Thursday night: Myers tackles Petey in the corner. Saturday night: Myers ________________ — Clay Imoo (@CanuckClay) October 20, 2023

I thought the penalty killing was improved. So why is Tyler Myers still on it? #Canucks — Ian Gooding (@Ian_Gooding) October 19, 2023

Tyler Myers is going to sink the Canucks all by himself. Where was that tank effort last year when they went on their meaningless run at the end of the season? — Brian (@Boldmoverr) October 19, 2023