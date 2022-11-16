People can argue on Twitter all they want about full on tear down rebuilds of the Vancouver Canucks.

But the truth of the matter is, there is zero indication there is even a microbe of will to do that inside the organization.

Is it the right thing to do? Maybe. Is it going to happen. Nope.

So let’s deal in scenarios that maybe the team would consider. And in that realm, the best we can hope for is a heavy tinker.

Now what is that in my mind? It means the trading away of a few notable players. The list of candidates is a long one, and several on the list are borderline untrade-able based on performance or contract or both.

But liquidating those that are trade-able for something that costs less or expires soon, or is with an eye to the future, well that’s at least a modicum of progress..

Here’s the problem for the Canucks. They aren’t horrible. They aren’t good, but they aren’t horrible. The chances of them getting one of the top 3 or 4 odds for Connor Bedard are slim. The Canucks top players all have full health right now.

There will likely be a standings correction at some point, and no matter who would take over as a new coach, there would likely be a semblance of a new coach bump, however small.

So if the Canucks can somehow acquire some assets for this year’s draft or next, they start to make some headway in a pseudo-rebuild. Small “r”. Very small “r”.

There are some desperate teams out there, who are in a tough spot in their bids for a better season (like the Sens) or a Cup season (like the Leafs). Time is of the essence to take advantage of any of these teams and stock an empty Canucks cupboard.

It won’t be a bounty. Reduce your expectations. At the same time, it won’t likely affect wins and losses too much.

The Canucks will only be so bad, and only so good. But if they’re going to finish 24th overall or something to that effect, then you might as well have something to show for it.

Be it prospects, draft picks, or at the very least cap space. This may not be the answer you want to hear, but it may be all they’re will to do.