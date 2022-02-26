Canucks players and fans love the Flying Skate jersey, so why don't we see it more?

After beating up on the Calgary Flames in their gorgeous black, yellow, and red Flying Skate uniforms, one question still lingers for the Vancouver Canucks.

Why don’t they wear these jerseys more often?

The players deserve some of the credit, sure, but when you look good, you feel good. And when you feel good, it’s easier to play good, too.

Right?

We still don’t know when we’ll see them again.

The Canucks are only wearing the Flying Skate jersey once this season and a team spokesperson told Daily Hive that there are no firm plans on what to do with the popular uniforms next season either.

It seems to fly in the face of logic.

Flying Skate merchandise is always a hit. Everyone seems to love these jerseys — including members of the team.

“If they want to [wear them again] and we keep getting results like that, I’ll wear them to bed,” head coach Bruce Boudreau joked with the media after Thursday’s big win.

“I love the jerseys, they’re great,” J.T. Miller added.

Thatcher Demko was so excited about wearing the Flying Skate jersey again that he ordered custom Kirk McLean tribute gear.

“I was working pretty hard with my gear company CCM, making sure every detail was on point,” said Demko. “A lot of back and forth, and they nailed it, top to bottom, it was pretty awesome. It was really cool. Being able to see [Kirk McLean] this morning — he got to take a look at it in person, which was really cool too.”

He looked like McLean, and then he played like McLean, making a spectacular glove save midway through the second period.

Conor Garland took the praise of the jersey one step further, saying the team should wear them full-time.

“I said that before the game actually, to Millsy standing right in front of me, I said, ‘These should be our jerseys all the time.’ These are beautiful,” Garland said in a post-game interview with Sportsnet 650.

"I said this should be our jerseys all the time. These are beautiful" 😍 Conor Garland joined @SatiarShah & @danriccio_ on the #Canucks Post Game Show to talk about the game and of course the return of the black skate jerseys! 👇https://t.co/lJN6l8eChFhttps://t.co/5C1lTewOHn pic.twitter.com/YVyXAeC77n — Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) February 25, 2022

Canucks ownership is believed to be in favour of wearing blue and green, and keeping the Orca logo.

Opting to switch to the Flying Skate full-time would require another drastic colour and logo change for the Canucks — a franchise that has already rebranded far too many times during its history.

So, we get not wanting to make the Flying Skate the primary home uniform.

JT Miller (post game) on the skate jersey: "I was talking to Garly before the game, yeah, we love 'em! When I was young watching hockey, it's very old school and I like that. I would love to wear these at home every single time! These are probably the best jersey"#Canucks — BoestMode (@BoestMode) February 25, 2022

But that doesn’t mean you can’t make the Flying Skate a permanent fixture as a third jersey. It would be a cash cow for ownership and a hit with fans.

What else do you want?