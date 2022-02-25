NFL star Chase Claypool says Flames "suck so bad" after Canucks score TD on Calgary

The stars came out to play at Rogers Arena on Thursday night.

On the ice, that included the Vancouver Canucks’ star players, J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson, Bo Horvat, Brock Boeser, and Quinn Hughes, who all had multi-point nights in a 7-1 drubbing of the Calgary Flames. And they did it while looking sharp in those wildly popular throwback Flying Skate uniforms.

Off the ice, there was star power too. Michael Buble was in attendance, and he even joined Brendan Batchelor and Corey Hirsch on the Sportsnet 650 broadcast.

But NFL star Chase Claypool stole the show.

The Abbotsford native, who plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was shown on the big screen during the game. He reacted by immediately crushing a beer on camera.

After a five-goal outburst in the second period, the Canucks completed the touchdown in the third.

Not long after, Claypool spoke to the full capacity crowd on the big screen.

Claypool proceeded to spike the ball on Calgary.

“7-0 is a touchdown score, and I just wanted to say the Calgary Flames suck so baaaad!” Claypool said, before sticking out his tongue and giving a thumbs down.

Needless to say, Canucks fans loved it.

A “Flames suck” chant broke out right after.