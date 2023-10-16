Welcome Matt: Canucks fans desperately needed this feel-good start
Don’t know about you, but I didn’t sense a ton of excitement about the start of this Vancouver Canucks season.
Hopeful? Sure. It’s always the case in this town.
But I think a lot of fans were taking a wait-and-see approach. Stay-at-home defencemen and upgrades in the bottom-six don’t exactly move the needle with casuals over the summer, even if they improve the team.
Then there were the starts.
2-5-2 last year, including seven straight defeats out of the gate. 3-5-1 the October before that. 2-5 in the Canadian division season.
- You might also like:
- Tocchet shares good-news Canucks injury update on Soucy and Mikheyev
- Canucks targeting defenceman in Garland trade: report
Whatever hope existed was crushed early and often.
Not only did this year’s edition need this 2-0 start, but so did the market. The NHL season is a slog when you’re out of the playoff chase by Remembrance Day.
So this start was long-awaited and much-needed. And to think it happened dressing a skater short on opening night, and with a 38-save performance from the backup goalie on night #2.
As one person at the bar put it to me yesterday: ‘it feels like a fairytale.’
Well, fairytales end well, and we’re a long way from that yet. But so far, so great.
Let’s appreciate this while we can.