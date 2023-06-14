Canucks fans were so happy seeing Ben Hutton lift the Stanley Cup

Ben Hutton is a Stanley Cup champion, and Vancouver Canucks fans are pleased.

A fifth-round draft pick by the Canucks in 2012, Hutton quickly became a fan favourite in Vancouver during his rookie season in 2015-16. The happy-go-lucky defenceman won people over with his infectious smile, and won the Walter “Babe” Pratt Trophy as the best Canucks defenceman in year one, when he led all Vancouver blueliners in scoring with 25 points.

That was the high point of Hutton’s four seasons with the Canucks, as he ended up in Travis Green’s doghouse in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Now 30 years old, Hutton has bounced around since leaving Vancouver, suiting up for the LA Kings, Anaheim Ducks, and Toronto Maple Leafs before ending up in Vegas.

Hutton played 58 games last season, scoring 13 points for the Golden Knights in a depth role. He played less this year, appearing in just 31 games, but spent the entire year at the NHL level.

Hutton isn’t guaranteed to get his name on the Stanley Cup, given he played just two playoff games and didn’t play in the Stanley Cup Final. That’s a case of bad luck more than anything, as Hutton was Vegas’ seventh defenceman. Teams usually get injuries along the way, but the Golden Knights stayed remarkably healthy. Just three of their top-six defencemen missed a single game during their 22-game Stanley Cup run.

Ben Hutton shares and incredible moment with his family …. Oh and he said if it’s requested he’s doing Barbie Girl at the parade #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/nuXD1WW7Eh — Chris Chapman 🏳️‍🌈クリス (@Magnum702) June 14, 2023

Regardless, there was Hutton on Tuesday night, Stanley Cup in hand. And he did help his team get the job done.

Hutton was in the lineup when Vegas won Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers in the second round, and also saw playing time during an elimination game against the Winnipeg Jets in Round 1.

It’s going to be a special summer for Hutton, who is also getting married.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Hutton (@bhutt10)

He may play for another team now, but Canucks fans are happy for him.

Actually this is awesome https://t.co/pQZtYCGHDe — lucas 🎺 (@theLUCASTDS) June 14, 2023

Ben Hutton is a #StanleyCup champion, so let’s bring this video back. A true champ. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/Lke2S1YX7q — Grady Sas (@GradySas) June 14, 2023

Overshadowed in all of this, Ben Hutton wins his cup!#Canucks https://t.co/YQbzqcEREq — Huggy Bear 🐻 (@Nucks_93) June 14, 2023

That’s Stanley Cup champion Ben Hutton to you! pic.twitter.com/jWmKsMEaaX — Darryl Keeping (@dkeeping) June 14, 2023