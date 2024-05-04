Canucks fans chant "F*ck McDavid" ahead of Round 2 series versus Oilers

Things are already getting testy for a Round 2 series that has yet to begin between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers.

The Canucks were able to punch their ticket to the second round following a 1-0 win over the Nashville Predators last night, while the Oilers wrapped up their series versus the LA Kings on Wednesday.

With both advancing, they will face each other in the playoffs for the first time since 1992. In nine total postseason games against one another, the Oilers have a 7-2 record, though the Canucks handled them with ease this regular season, going 4-0-0 while outscoring them 21-7.

Though not each other’s biggest rival, these two teams and their fan bases do not like one another. Canucks fans already made that clear earlier in the week when several began chanting, “F*ck the Oilers,” and following last night’s series victory, they got right back to it.

F*** McDavid chants on Scott Road 😳🫢#canucks pic.twitter.com/seVJXX6AX3 — The Hockey Spotlight (@nhlspotlight) May 4, 2024

Connor McDavid could end up being a problem for the Canucks, as the Oilers captain carried on right where he left off in the regular season, scoring a goal and adding a ridiculous 11 helpers in just five games.

Boding well for the Canucks, however, is that they did a good job shutting down the superstar talent this season. McDavid played three games against the Canucks, all of which came in the early part of the season. In those three games, he scored one goal while adding two helpers while also going -4. If the Canucks can limit him to similar stats in this series, they have a good chance of coming out victorious.

Because of a Pearl Jam concert taking place at Rogers Arena on Monday, these two will get their series underway on Tuesday evening.