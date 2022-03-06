Jubilant Canucks fans celebrate sweeping the Leafs

The Vancouver Canucks might still be a ways off from making the playoffs, but they took a big step towards that with a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After a 6-4 victory over Toronto on Saturday night, the Canucks officially swept the season series against the Leafs for the first time since 2011-12. After coughing up a 3-1 lead to fall behind Toronto 4-3, the Canucks stormed back with third period goals from Tanner Pearson, Alex Chiasson, and Tyler Motte to earn the major two points.

“Every game is like a do or die for us,” Canucks forward J.T. Miller told the media postgame. “I love it. Everyone was on the same page today.”

Vancouver still sits fifth in the Pacific Division and outside of the postseason hunt, but they’re inching closer after going 7-3-0 in their last ten games. The Canucks sit three points behind Dallas in the second wild card spot, while being right in the mix with Edmonton, Anaheim, and Winnipeg.

On Twitter, Canucks fans had plenty to say about the big win:

canucks are canada’s team confirmed. — Mr Booth (@MrBooth07) March 6, 2022

I can't believe the Canucks beat the Leafs again pic.twitter.com/bmduLuTjtk — Ryan Letourneau (@Northernlion) March 6, 2022

According to my carefully calculated data-based projections, the #Canucks now have a 3000% chance of making the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/70vyLD0SKy — Disco Stu (@TheDiscoStu) March 6, 2022

Sure sex is great but have you ever watched the #Canucks beat the #Leafs? — Dr. John E. Canuck, MD 🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@TheCanuckMD) March 6, 2022

any day canucks beat the leafs is a good day — $umr!t (@thundrfrmjalndr) March 6, 2022

Is there anything sweeter than beating the leafs??? #canucks — Dan Machholz (@DanMachholz) March 6, 2022

Canucks vs Leafs this season Canucks 2

Leafs 0 pic.twitter.com/SMxITw1RQL — Pete Edwards (@pete_gas) March 6, 2022

I CAN'T EXPRESS ENOUGH HOW MUCH I DESPISE THE LEAFS AND THE FACT WE WON BOTH GAMES AGAINST THE LEAFS THIS YEAR IS MAGNIFICENT — Tommy 🇺🇦 (@tommykippes2) March 6, 2022

Vancouver is heading back to the West Coast for a seven-game homestand, kicking off this Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens. Adding to the intrigue is the homestand leads right into the March 21 trade deadline.