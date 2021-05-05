Canucks fans flood social media with Abbotsford AHL team name suggestions

Abbotsford is getting a new professional hockey team, and fans are excited.

Beginning next season, the Vancouver Canucks’ AHL affiliate will play out of the 8,500-seat Abbotsford Centre. The move from Utica to Abbotsford still needs approval from the AHL Board of Governors, but given the Canucks announced the news in a press release, it’s expected to be a rubber stamp.

Abbotsford has been home to an AHL franchise before, as the Calgary Flames’ farm team played there from 2009 to 2014. The Abbotsford Heat, as they were known, failed to gain fan support in part because of the Calgary affiliation. That won’t be a problem with a Canucks affiliate, especially given the interest in the team’s prospects among local diehard fans.

In the announcement, the Canucks said the Abbotsford-based team will have a new name, brand, and logo. Fans, naturally, have no shortage of suggestions already.

Some of them aren’t bad, but many more are hilarious and/or terrible.

This was mine:

The Abbotsford Nice Guys pic.twitter.com/2ymOo2uB2d — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 5, 2021

See?

Here’s a selection from fans so far, featuring the good, bad, and funny. I’ll let you decide which is which.

Can we please let the Abbotsford Comets have the skate Jersey? Everyone wins @fr_aquilini pic.twitter.com/3fARQvRugh — Nav Dosanjh (@NavDosanjh1983) May 5, 2021

If can't use Comets how the Abbotsford Astroids. — Yessir𝕊𝕂𝕐 (@CanuckSyko) May 5, 2021

A team name that would make sense but I hate it.

The Abbotsford Orcas 🐳 https://t.co/bvHJubPok8 — Blue Collar Brigade 🇨🇦🏒 (@BluCollarBrigad) May 5, 2021

THE ABBOTSFORD VACUUM STORE WAVING GORILLAS https://t.co/2wrMSyyQAu — Danielle (@as_per_danielle) May 5, 2021

It's gotta be the Abbotsford Pilots with a Johnny Canuck logo, right? #canucks pic.twitter.com/yqTYh2fzol — Paul McLellan (@McLellanPaul) May 5, 2021

Please brand the team Abbotsford Lumberjacks and we can call them the Abby Jacks! https://t.co/7Ivjm0Xjsd — Jeremy Baker (@Jeremy_Baker) May 5, 2021

They're the Abbotsford Hot Comets. — ryan (@schaaptop) May 5, 2021

The Abbotsford Flying Skates. It's boring, but they'd have a good excuse to put the old '90s logo back in regular use.

Either that, or the Abbotsford Comet Harvests. @CodySevertson https://t.co/UBqtkZpfSp — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) May 5, 2021

The Abbotsford Aviators pic.twitter.com/FbNc6W2Wxg — Sanj Bains (@SanjBot) May 5, 2021

The Abbotsford Sasquatch works for me, and fans can be Squatchheads. I also approve of Abbotsford Blueberries, so many berry farms around here. https://t.co/IkG4dY5q2d — The Hockey Guy (THG) (@thgofyoutube) May 5, 2021

Worst team names for the Abby AHL team? I’ll start. Abby Farmers. — Arpan Parhar (@arpan_on_BC) May 5, 2021

Call them the Abbotsford Foundation so that all the foundational players can go there — Edward (@eddya52) May 5, 2021

No nickname, just "Abbotsford." Like Seal or Prince. https://t.co/ogytCeBxAz — kwïn hüz /blm/ (@riotsurvivor) May 5, 2021

name them after their most famous feature. the Abbotsford Giant Tailgating Trucks https://t.co/uUfvAJTbpV — höglander's bro (@lowercase_will) May 5, 2021

I'll tweet this here too. Now that the #Canucks have announced a move to Abbotsford, here's what taking current Canuck "V" wordmarks and flipping the Vs into As would look like. Personally I think the last logo is AMAZING and could easily be a primary logo pic.twitter.com/F4c0M5MsAx — lucas 🎺 (@theLUCASTDS) May 5, 2021

New #Canucks affiliate the Abbotsford Evangelicals — TheMightyChin (@TheMightyChin1) May 5, 2021

In honour of the fine craft breweries in Abby, how about the Abbotsford Brewers? #Canucks https://t.co/tt8RM38EaV — Bhreandáin Clugston (@b_clugston) May 5, 2021

Whatever they’re going to be called, the Canucks are already accepting $25 deposits for priority access to tickets for next season.