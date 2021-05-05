SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks fans flood social media with Abbotsford AHL team name suggestions

May 5 2021, 11:08 am
@CanucksFIN/Twitter

Abbotsford is getting a new professional hockey team, and fans are excited.

Beginning next season, the Vancouver Canucks’ AHL affiliate will play out of the 8,500-seat Abbotsford Centre. The move from Utica to Abbotsford still needs approval from the AHL Board of Governors, but given the Canucks announced the news in a press release, it’s expected to be a rubber stamp.

Abbotsford has been home to an AHL franchise before, as the Calgary Flames’ farm team played there from 2009 to 2014. The Abbotsford Heat, as they were known, failed to gain fan support in part because of the Calgary affiliation. That won’t be a problem with a Canucks affiliate, especially given the interest in the team’s prospects among local diehard fans.

In the announcement, the Canucks said the Abbotsford-based team will have a new name, brand, and logo. Fans, naturally, have no shortage of suggestions already.

Some of them aren’t bad, but many more are hilarious and/or terrible.

This was mine:

See?

Here’s a selection from fans so far, featuring the good, bad, and funny. I’ll let you decide which is which.

Whatever they’re going to be called, the Canucks are already accepting $25 deposits for priority access to tickets for next season.

