Canucks fans had things to say on the 25th anniversary of Messier signing

It’s been 25 years, but Canucks fans still aren’t over it.

July 28, 1997, was an exciting day in Vancouver. That’s the day the Canucks signed Mark Messier in free agency, convincing one of the greatest hockey players of all time to leave New York to come to the west coast.

Widely thought of as the “greatest leader in pro sports,” at the time, Messier joined a talented but underperforming Canucks group that had the likes of Pavel Bure, Alexander Mogilny, and Trevor Linden.

Needless to say, it didn’t go well.

Messier accepted Wayne Maki’s previously retired No. 11 jersey and the C from Trevor Linden, only for the team to start 3-10-2 before Pat Quinn was fired as president and general manager. Not long after, Tom Renney was fired as head coach and replaced with Mike Keenan, as per Messier’s suggestion. Popular players like Linden, Kirk McLean, Gino Odjick, Dave Babych, and Martin Gelinas were traded before the end of the season.

The 1997-98 season ranks as the 10th-worst season in Canucks history by points percentage (.390), and Messier’s season in Vancouver (1998-99) is third-worst (.354).

Messier is still a villain in the eyes of many Canucks fans, who despite a quarter century passing since his signing, still aren’t over it.

So when Mike Commito recognized the 25th anniversary of his signing on Twitter this morning, Canucks fans flooded the replies.

Here’s a look at some of the most entertaining responses:

Get this cursed image off my timeline https://t.co/6AmIfmnQWO — jk (@JKaila21) July 28, 2022

Can we just forget that ever happened? Men in Black style … poof😅 https://t.co/wADChLqG1p pic.twitter.com/TyqPaIqCcS — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) July 28, 2022

25 years ago I thought the Canucks curse would be lifted, not get worse. Now we will never win a cup or a draft lottery and I can't eat Lay's chips or Subway https://t.co/Drr3DctNlm — Peter (@Peteisneat) July 28, 2022

this is violence — Botchtown Canuck (@BeantownCanuck) July 28, 2022

Ouch man… too soon — Peter Lee (@petertklee) July 28, 2022

Delete this — Clay 🌨🏂 (@ClayRocket) July 28, 2022

Worst Canuck Ever. 🤬 — Dan Hall (@55guyDan) July 28, 2022

This picture still haunts me to this day.. — Aaron (@aarona815) July 28, 2022

And so began the darkest days Canucks fans would ever see.😞 — Chris Gilbert 🇨🇦 (@stychentyme) July 28, 2022

You know I was having a pretty good day and then I see this 😐 — D_W_H (@dhamilton248) July 28, 2022