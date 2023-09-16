SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks forums are being shut down and fans aren't happy about it

Sep 16 2023, 9:43 pm
The Vancouver Canucks have made the decision to shut down their fan forums.

Many fans would gather on forums – which have been around for two decades – to discuss the state of the team. It is a very upsetting decision for many Canucks fans, but one that seems set in stone.

“Dear Canucks fans and forum users. We want to thank you for your passion, your millions of posts and your interest in this team and site,” a statement read. “It has been an incredible journey and an entertaining experience. Unfortunately, the time has come to shut down this forum and turn the page on what has been an incredible novel to read. It will remain active until the end of the month and closed on October 1st.

“Be sure to follow us on social media and download our mobile app for breaking news and content on your Vancouver Canucks. We also look forward to seeing you at Rogers Arena this season.

“Go Canucks Go!”

For years, these forums were the best place for Canucks fans to get information on the team, and also give their opinions, whether good or bad. Given that the team has struggled for several seasons, many believe that this decision was made to try and quiet those critiquing the team, whether that be the personnel, coaching, management, or ownership. No further comments have been given at this time, but it is quite clear that many fans are not at all happy with the decision.

 

