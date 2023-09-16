Canucks forums are being shut down and fans aren't happy about it

The Vancouver Canucks have made the decision to shut down their fan forums.

Many fans would gather on forums – which have been around for two decades – to discuss the state of the team. It is a very upsetting decision for many Canucks fans, but one that seems set in stone.

“Dear Canucks fans and forum users. We want to thank you for your passion, your millions of posts and your interest in this team and site,” a statement read. “It has been an incredible journey and an entertaining experience. Unfortunately, the time has come to shut down this forum and turn the page on what has been an incredible novel to read. It will remain active until the end of the month and closed on October 1st.

“Be sure to follow us on social media and download our mobile app for breaking news and content on your Vancouver Canucks. We also look forward to seeing you at Rogers Arena this season.

“Go Canucks Go!”

For years, these forums were the best place for Canucks fans to get information on the team, and also give their opinions, whether good or bad. Given that the team has struggled for several seasons, many believe that this decision was made to try and quiet those critiquing the team, whether that be the personnel, coaching, management, or ownership. No further comments have been given at this time, but it is quite clear that many fans are not at all happy with the decision.

Canucks dot com forums shutting down This sucks#canucks pic.twitter.com/u2MlJfpudi — kwïn hüz /blm/ (@riotsurvivor) September 16, 2023

canucks dot com was awful and full of bad opinions, but that’s where I really got into the fanbase. all the canucks mutuals I still know now I met on those forums. it was literally the worst and I loved it so much. rip seedy sea, you were a real one. https://t.co/m9Io7HQqqa — woburn gorman 🌻 (@blue_raven) September 16, 2023

The CDC forums were one of the last active remnants of growing up a #Canucks fan from the mid-2000s to early 2010s. A really sad end to an era. https://t.co/rnXC9kqB4k — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) September 16, 2023

The Vancouver Canucks focusing their efforts on controlling the messaging is dumb. Fans are going to have their say, no matter what forums are removed. All this does is give them one less place to be involved. “Hey, what if fans couldn’t talk to each other? That’d be great!” https://t.co/RWCjWHfP7S — ErinLWOH (@ErinLwoh) September 16, 2023

What a bummer.

Haven’t been on there in years, but that was my go to for Canucks/hockey talk.

I’d like to pay my respects by saying Burrows? Do We Really Need Him? — Kyle (@canuckscapmess) September 16, 2023

Whoa! I used to to spend far too much time on there. Many years of fantasy hockey on there. Sad day! — J Hawr🇺🇦 🇨🇦 (@JHawr11) September 16, 2023

Wow there goes my childhood — Sean Warren (@SeanWarren234) September 16, 2023

Damn I haven’t been on there in so long but was a genuine blast when I was consistently posting. Sad news. — Coffeehouse (@jaz_lottay) September 16, 2023

What??? 17 years I’ve had my account there – CDC got me through some long nights working overnight on front desk at a hotel. This is too bad — Greg P (@gregprzada17) September 16, 2023

WTF? This team just keeps proving they hate their fans. — Canadagraphs 🇺🇦 (@canadagraphs) September 16, 2023