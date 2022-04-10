She said yes: Couple gets engaged at Canucks game (VIDEO)

Vancouver Canucks fans have found all sorts of ways to stay engaged with the team over the years.

The fanbase has been known for being among the league’s most passionate, with supporters often filling up away rinks while being active as anyone standing behind the team on social media.

At Saturday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Arena, a pair of Canucks fans got engaged to, well, each other.

With their intro to their engagement led in by a classic “guy gets on one knee to fake out his girlfriend and drink his beer instead” bit that was in all likelihood staged by stadium operations, the second part of the video was undoubtedly authentic.

They had us in the first half, not gonna lie 😂 Congratulations to the happy couple 💍💙 pic.twitter.com/1YiOrhzzRk — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 10, 2022

“Are you serious?” the stunned bride-to-be mouthed a few times, before giving an emphatic “Yes!” as a few tears streamed down her face.

An alternative video of the reaction from inside the arena is available below:

Vancouver pulled out the win for the newly-engaged couple, beating San Jose by a 4-2 score.

With just nine games left in their regular season schedule, Vancouver sits in tenth place in the Western Conference — four points out of the final wildcard spot, while having played two more games than eighth-place Dallas.