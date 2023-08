Sad news out of Sweden, as Elias Pettersson has shared news that his grandfather has died.

“Rest in peace, Grandpa,” the Vancouver Canucks’ star centre said on Instagram today, sharing a photo of the casket, with words shown that translate to “sleep well dear dad” and “we miss you.”

Pettersson also shared multiple photos of him and his grandpa together from his childhood, as well as images from the star hockey player’s days in Timrå IK and the Swedish national team.