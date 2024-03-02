Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers to miss some time due to injury

Tyler Myers will be absent from the Vancouver Canucks lineup for several games at the least.

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet told reporters today that Myers is week-to-week with an undisclosed injury. The 6-foot-6 rearguard may have suffered the injury in the Canucks 5-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, as he played just 14:19 in the outing.

Tocchet also confirmed that Mark Friedman will draw into the lineup for tomorrow’s game versus the Anaheim Ducks. The 28-year-old, who has one assist through 20 games this season, has sat out the past eight contests as a healthy scratch.

Myers, who is in the final year of a five-year, $30 million contract, has become a whipping boy of sorts among Canucks fans. His $6 million cap hit has become a source of frustration, as many don’t believe he is playing up to his salary.

Nonetheless, Myers’ absence will be felt by the Canucks, as he is averaging nearly 19 minutes of ice time on the season. Through 62 games, he’s managed four goals and 23 points.

The Canucks will be looking to turn things around tomorrow versus the Ducks, as they enter the game having lost two straight and six of their last seven. Part of that has been due to some of the noise surrounding Elias Pettersson’s contract situation, which will now be gone thanks to the 25-year-old signing an eight-year, $92.8 million extension this morning.

The Canucks have three games this coming week against the LA Kings, Vegas Golden Knights, and Winnipeg Jets. Their next week is much quieter, with just two outings versus the Colorado Avalanche and Washington Capitals. Given Myers’ timeline, it is possible that he misses those five in addition to tomorrow’s outing.