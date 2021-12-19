Canucks considering three women for front office job: report

The Vancouver Canucks might not have played last night, but that didn’t stop them from making headlines.

Saturday’s traditional Hockey Night in Canada broadcast looked a little different, with home games by the Canucks, Calgary Flames, and Montreal Canadiens all postponed.

The postponements came at an unfortunate time for the Canucks, who are on a six-game winning streak since the firings of general manager Jim Benning and head coach Travis Green.

And while they’ve found their head coach in Bruce Boudreau and president in Jim Rutherford, there are still more changes coming.

Two roles, in particular, are of high interest, with an assistant general manager as well as a full-time general manager to be announced by Rutherford, who is currently serving in an interim GM role.

Friedman floated Jennifer Botterill, Jayna Hefford, and Angela Ruggiero, as possible candidates for a Canucks front office job, as first mentioned by the Globe and Mail’s Gary Mason.

Friedman did not specify what role the trio is being considered for.

All three of them have lengthy on-ice careers, with both Hefford and Ruggiero being members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

On the Canadian side, Hefford won Olympic silver in 1998 and four straight golds from 2002-2014, while Botterill won silver in 1998 and three golds from 2002-2010.

With the Americans, Ruggiero won Olympic gold in 1998, silver in 2002 and 2010, and a bronze medal in 2006.

Hefford served as commissioner for the now-defunct Canadian Women’s Hockey League, and currently works with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association touring series, a top circuit featuring many national team players.

Ruggiero has previously worked for New York Islanders organization, United States Olympic Committee, and the International Olympic Committee’s executive board.

Botterrill, who works for Sportsnet as an analyst, was actually on the panel alongside Friedman when he floated the rumour.

“I don’t know what you’re going to say, but we all wish you good luck, if it happens,” Friedman said.

Botterrill didn’t confirm or deny the Canucks’ interest, choosing instead to mention her playing days alongside Hefford on Team Canada and with Ruggiero while both were at Harvard University.

“They’ve both accomplished a tremendous amount in business and in sport, and I know that they both would provide tremendous value and important voices in hockey moving forward,” Botterill said.