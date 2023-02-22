Canucks call up Aatu Räty, the prospect they got in Bo Horvat trade

More than three weeks after acquiring him from the New York Islanders, the Vancouver Canucks are going to take a look at Aatu Räty.

Räty, who was acquired in the Bo Horvat trade, was called up from AHL Abbotsford this morning, along with defenceman Guillaume Brisebois.

Phil Di Giuseppe was sent down, despite an impressive nine-game stint in Vancouver. The 29-year-old winger would require waivers to be sent back down to the AHL if he played another NHL game.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today the following roster moves: – F Phillip Di Giuseppe has been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL). – F Aatu Raty and D Guillaume Brisebois have been recalled from Abbotsford. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 22, 2023

Räty is getting called up despite a slow start to his tenure in the Canucks organization. The 20-year-old Finnish centre has no goals and just one assist in eight AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks. Räty did rack up 15 points (7-8-15) in 27 games with the AHL’s Bridgeport Islanders prior to the trade to Vancouver and had two goals in 12 NHL games with New York.

Regardless, there’ll be a curiosity factor with Räty, given he was a key part of last month’s trade. A second-round pick in 2021, the Canucks have high hopes for the 6-foot-2 centre. Räty scored 40 points in 41 games last season in Finland and had four points in six AHL playoff games.

The Canucks play Thursday in St. Louis before returning home to play the Boston Bruins on Saturday.