Canucks forwards Boeser, Lazar officially sent to injured reserve

The bad news for the Vancouver Canucks just keeps on coming.

On Wednesday morning, the team announced that forwards Curtis Lazar and Brock Boeser had both been placed on injured reserve.

Boeser had previously been listed as day-to-day before Monday’s loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the first game of the season he missed.

The 25-year-old forward missed all of the preseason with a hand injury but has four assists (without a goal) in six games played thus far.

Meanwhile, Lazar played in Monday’s game but is now listed as out for the foreseeable future.

“There’s [75] games left,” Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said after Monday’s loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. “As bad as it is, it’s only four points out of a playoff spot right now… We’re going to get better and once we find the way, we’ll be fine.

The injuries keep piling up for the 0-5-2 Vancouver squad, off to the worst start in team history.

Defencemen Quinn Hughes and Tucker Poolman (both on the injured reserve), Travis Dermott (week-to-week), and Riley Stillman (day-to-day) are all out with a cavalcade of injuries.

Sheldon Dries and William Lockwood have been recalled from Abbotsford Canucks, Vancouver’s AHL affiliate.