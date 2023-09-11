The Vancouver Canucks named their new captain with a press release and a media conference, and I applaud them for it.

They eschewed the usual pomp and ceremony of an opening night, on-ice presentation because general manager Patrik Allvin said they wanted a fresh start heading into training camp.

This was the right call as it staves off questions to players once assembled, and any campaigning that might have followed from a vacant captaincy.

It also lets everybody know — new players, young players, J.T. Miller — that Hughes is the captain now, and he can begin leading from the first formal on-ice session next week at camp in Victoria.

“It means a great deal to me… especially being in a Canadian market,” Hughes said at the press conference. “When I moved here five years ago and started playing for the Canucks, I knew right away what a hockey market it is, and how important hockey is to this city and market.”

The Canucks have their 15th captain, and their first American captain, and it didn’t come with the festivities at the home opener.

Of course, there were more considerations than just a fresh start that went into this. You might remember that ex-captain Trevor Linden — for some the all-time Canuck — refused to attend when Bo Horvat was named captain in 2019.

A reminder that this organization has gone through a lot, and has a lot of healing to do.

Hopefully Hughes can build those bridges with all who have been alienated during this decade of despair.