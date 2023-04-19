April is Autism Acceptance Month, an annual opportunity for conversations and celebrations around autism. And this year, it’s never been easier to show your support with the Canucks Autism Network’s (CAN) exciting birthday fundraiser.

The charity is celebrating 15 years of impacting the BC community with a massive 50/50 raffle, powered by Vancouver International Airport (YVR), which gives you the chance to win a life-changing cash prize.

One lucky winner will receive half the 50/50 jackpot, and participants will also have the opportunity to enter an incredible bonus prize draw. Prizes include a Chef’s Tasting Menu for 2 at CinCin Ristorante, valued at $300; an Elias Pettersson signed jersey, stick and puck package; and a Vessi & Arc’teryx prize package, valued at $590.

Since 2008, CAN has impacted thousands of children, youth, and adults on the autism spectrum province-wide.

The organization started out with one children’s soccer program in what was then GM Place. In the 15 years since, it has grown to deliver over 700 children, youth, adult, and family programs across BC on an annual basis. In addition to sports and recreational programs, these initiatives focus on building social, mental health, employment, and life skills.

CAN also delivers autism training to first responders, educators, employers, mental health professionals, and community organizations to increase acceptance and inclusion. Ultimately, its vision is for every Autistic individual to be understood, accepted, and supported in all community spaces.

Tickets for the Birthday 50/50 raffle start at just $15, and no purchase is required for the bonus prize draw — users just need to use a special code. From April 17 to 23, simply use code CAN15BIRTHDAY, and from April 24 to 30, use code CAN15PRIZES.

Both the raffle and the bonus prize draw entries will close on Wednesday, May 31 at 10 pm PST. Click here to enter. Good luck!