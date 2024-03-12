You couldn’t help but detect a tinge of regret in Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin’s voice last Friday.

Fresh off doing nothing at NHL Trade Deadline, the Canucks GM took the podium and explained that he would’ve liked to do something, but the club’s lack of cap space and a narrow list of trade targets combined to make it a fruitless day.

What was unsaid? Perhaps buyer’s remorse on Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov.

It is very odd to hear trade rumours surrounding players who have recently been acquired, but that’s been the case with both Calgary Flames imports.

Last week, reports surfaced that the Canucks were exploring proposals around Jake Guentzel that included the Boston Bruins. Vancouver would’ve acquired Guentzel from Pittsburgh, while sending Lindholm to Boston after just 15 games as a Canuck.

That led to some tough conversations, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, between the Canucks and Lindholm’s agent this weekend. And it’s worth wondering how the relationship will be repaired, and how productive the player can be, after hearing that his new team was considering cutting bait.

Then there’s Zadorov. He was also the subject of rumours when his new team was pursuing ex-Canuck Chris Tanev, who eventually landed in Dallas.

Zadorov was not a fit in the Flames’ room, wanted out, and was greeted by a “don’t-let-the-door” from those who were left. Flames players had a team meeting thereafter. The message? No more noise.

We found out Saturday on HNIC After Hours that Zadorov is a big style and music guy, the team DJ who has expressed political views on the Russia-Ukraine war.

As we know, old-school hockey types don’t fancy guys that stand out. Want guys to blend in, shut up, pursue no outside interests and just play. Such is hockey’s way.

So, would the Canucks have preferred Guentzel and Tanev to Lindholm and Zadorov? Even at extra cost? Or was Allvin just disappointed that those early moves didn’t allow him to make another one at trade deadline?

Because the Canucks were quite adamant about landing a winger. Then it all changed. And Allvin, who granted is a stoic sort, seemed an unhappy guy. Both Friday at the dais, and Saturday on After Hours.

He better hope Lindholm and Zadorov aren’t unhappy, too.