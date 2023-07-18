The Vancouver Canucks have lost a member of their front office to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Assistant General Manager Derek Clancey has left the Canucks to take on a similar role with the Leafs. The 54-year-old’s official title in Toronto is assistant general manager, player personnel.

“We are excited to add Derek to our hockey operations department,” said Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving. “I feel Derek is one of the premier talent evaluators in our game. He is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and will play a big role as we continue our goal of building a championship team.”

Clancey was the first big hire by Jim Rutherford after the veteran executive took over as Canucks president of hockey operations in December of 2021. Rutherford and GM Patrik Allvin knew Clancey from their Pittsburgh days, when they won back-to-back Stanley Cups together in 2016 and 2017.

“We would like to thank Derek Clancey for the work he has done for the Vancouver Canucks. We wish him nothing but the best as he starts a new chapter in his hockey career,” Allvin said.

Prior to joining the Canucks, Clancey worked with Treliving as a pro scout with the Calgary Flames during the 2021-22 season.

The Leafs now have five assistant general managers on staff, with Clancey joining Brandon Pridham, Hayley Wickenheiser (player development), Ryan Hardy (minor league operations), and Darryl Metcalf (hockey research and development).

Émilie Castonguay and Cammi Granato have remained in the Canucks’ organization as AGMs, in a front office that also includes Stan Smyl (VP of hockey operations), and Ryan Johnson (assistant to the GM in Vancouver and Abbotsford Canucks GM).