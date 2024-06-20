Canucks grant Mikheyev's agent permission to seek trade: report

The Vancouver Canucks are one step closer to sending struggling forward Ilya Mikheyev out of town.

According to CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal, Mikheyev’s agent, Dan Milstein, has been granted permission to help facilitate a trade of his client.

Agent Dan Millstein has permission to help facilitate an Ilya Mikheyev trade.#Canucks — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) June 20, 2024

Playing the first three years of his NHL career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Mikheyev signed as a free agent in Vancouver prior to the 2022-23 campaign on a four-year, $19 million contract. He put up 13 goals and 15 assists in 46 games in his first year in BC but lowered his averages this year with 11 goals and 20 assists in 78 games for Vancouver this past campaign.

As per CapFriendly, Mikheyev has a 12-team no-trade list, but that still provides Vancouver with 19 options to send the forward. He has two years left on his deal at $4.75 million per year, meaning the Canucks could retain up to $2.375 million per year should they need to eat any of Mikheyev’s contract, with all three retained salary spots still available to them.

And based on the NHL calendar, there’s enough reason to believe that Mikheyev might have already played his last game for the Canucks, with a trade possibly in the works over the next few weeks.

The NHL Draft is set for next week on June 28 and 29, with free agency just around the corner on July 1.

It’s a waiting game for the time being, but we hardly doubt this is the last nugget of Mikheyev news we hear for a while.