Canucks unveil 2024 Black Excellence logo and jersey

The Vancouver Canucks have unveiled a new Black Excellence jersey and logo. It features a redesigned Flying Skate logo on a green jersey.

The cool-looking new logo and accompanying merchandise collection were designed by artist Naa Sheka.

The #Canucks have unveiled their 2024 "Black Excellence" jersey pic.twitter.com/H7jm1TUp3I — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) February 5, 2024

There are lots of special features represented in this design. For example, the colours used in this year’s Black Excellence logo — red, gold, and green — represent Ghana.

In addition, the pattern represents hand-woven kente cloth, something that is native to Ghana and used for special occasions and by royalty.

“Inspired by my heritage, this logo represents the collective spirit and consciousness of the African diaspora – past, present and future.” Get an in-depth look at the #Canucks Black Excellence logo, designed by artist Naa Sheka (@naasheka). pic.twitter.com/UMGHOh7rqY — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 5, 2024

“Inspired by my heritage, this logo represents the collective spirit and consciousness of the African diaspora — past, present, and future,” reads a statement from Sheka published on the Canucks’ social media. “I used traditional West African kente textiles, which symbolize special occasions, honours, and achievements.”

The jersey is available for sale now at VanBase and costs $750. Other Black Excellence clothing items can be found for much cheaper, including a hoodie for $85 and a T-shirt for $38.

You can see the shoulder patch for the jersey in the image below.

The #Canucks‘ Black Excellence logo and shoulder patch created by artist Naa Sheka. pic.twitter.com/bwn3v9NyM2 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) February 5, 2024

Black Excellence Night will take place on February 15 when the Canucks host the Detroit Red Wings. It is the first of several newly announced theme nights that will take place over the second half of the season.

It’s still not fully clear what’s included in the full plans for Black Excellence Night. However, the team did give some clues in their latest announcement.

“Expect a celebration of excellence within the community, while reflecting on this community’s history and the need to always do more to build an inclusive and welcoming community,” reads a Canucks press release.

“The night will also feature vendors located in FIN’s Family Zone, including a book drive courtesy of Naa Sheka (watch our social channels for more details), Hogan’s Alley Society, Tommies Jerk, and Naa Skeka’s own clothing line.”

Here is the full list of the theme nights over the rest of the season.

Black Excellence Night: February 15 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Hockey Talks: February 27 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Women's Empowerment: March 9 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Next Gen Night: March 23 vs. Calgary Flames

Community Heroes Night: March 25 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Canucks for Kids Telethon: April 10 vs. Arizona Coyotes

Fan Appreciation Night: April 16 vs. Calgary Flames

Because of the new rule enacted before this season, the Canucks will not be permitted to wear this jersey during warmups.