Two Vancouver Canucks make Frank Seravalli’s trade target list heading into the NHL offseason.

We could really double that number given the turnover many would like to see with the Canucks, including some in management, heading into another summer where moving money might be difficult with a relatively flat salary cap.

Forward J.T. Miller checks in at #5 on Daily Faceoff’s list. Defenceman Tyler Myers is at #12.

Miller was all but traded to Pittsburgh at the deadline had the Canucks been able to find a third team willing to get involved and return them a centre for Penguins winger Jason Zucker.

Canucks have been trying to move Myers for some time. He has a 10-team no-trade list, as well as $5 million bonus due September 15 which might make a deal difficult prior to training camp.

I suspect Daily Faceoff will add one of (if not both) wingers Brock Boeser and Conor Garland when it updates the list.

Boeser said he now wants to remain with the Canucks, but that may not sway management that needs to redeploy salary from the wing to land that third-line centre that head coach Rick Tocchet calls a priority.

I know for many Canucks fans, it’s been an exhausting two years of trade rumours with just about every player except Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes taking their turn in the rumour mill.

Some of that is par for the course when new managers arrive. Some of that is expected with a losing outfit. And still some of that is a function of having poor balance both when it comes to salary structure and where money is spent positionally.

It is possible that GM Patrik Allvin and the Canucks figure all this out this summer and get to the place they need to be in terms of personnel and the salary cap going forward. More likely, it’s going to take another year or two.

So get used to these trade rumours. You’ve got at least one more summer of Canucks players been front and centre.