Canucks unveil shortest preseason schedule in last 10 years

If you hate preseason hockey, here’s some good news. The Vancouver Canucks will be playing fewer preseason games next season than they have in 10 years.

The Canucks unveiled their preseason schedule today with just six games scheduled, and only two of them will be played at Rogers Arena. The last time the Canucks had a preseason schedule that short was back in 2013, when John Tortorella was their coach.

The Canucks have played between 7-8 preseason games a year ever since, excluding the 2020-21 season, when no preseason took place due to the pandemic.

Vancouver will play a home-and-home with the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Seattle Kraken, with the home game against the Kraken taking place at the Abbotsford Centre. The Canucks will begin with three straight road games before returning home.

The Arizona Coyotes, who are travelling to Australia for preseason games in Melbourne, are absent from this year’s preseason schedule.

Beginning on the road will give the Canucks an extra week to complete off-season renovations at Rogers Arena. The team appears to be replacing its scoreboard and ring beam and has been installing brand-new seats in one area of the rink.

2023 Canucks preseason schedule