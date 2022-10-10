Canucks reveal 22 players that made opening day roster

The Vancouver Canucks have set their opening day roster, ahead of the first game of the season Wednesday in Edmonton.

The roster consists of 22 players, plus Travis Dermott, Ilya Mikheyev, and Tyler Myers, who will each begin the season on injured reserve.

Brock Boeser, who was injured in training camp, appears close to returning to the lineup, and might even play in Vancouver’s first game, according to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Quinn Hughes, who has missed multiple practice days, has a non-COVID illness, Boudreau added.

Linus Karlsson was sent down to the AHL, while Danila Klimovich was called up — which is surely a temporary move to optimize cap space.

We have a new LTIR optimizing champ!#Canucks opening roster of 22 active players (13F/6D/2G) + Mikheyev/Myers/Dermott IR + Di Giuseppe $146K Season Opening IR + Ferland LTIR is EXACTLY $3.5M over cap, the max potential LTIR with Ferland on LTIR. 1/3https://t.co/kF3KBtv6Wq — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) October 10, 2022

Newcomers to this year’s team include Nils Aman, Dakota Joshua, Andrei Kuzmenko, and Curtis Lazar on forward, and Riley Stillman on defence.

Goaltender Spencer Martin will begin as Thatcher Demko’s backup this season, while defenceman Jack Rathbone has made the team out of training camp.

Forwards (13)

Nils Aman

Brock Boeser

Conor Garland

Nils Höglander

Bo Horvat

Dakota Joshua

Danila Klimovich

Andrei Kuzmenko

Curtis Lazar

J.T. Miller

Tanner Pearson

Elias Pettersson

Vasily Podkolzin

Defence (7)

Kyle Burroughs

Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Quinn Hughes

Tucker Poolman

Jack Rathbone

Luke Schenn

Riley Stillman

Goalies (2)

Thatcher Demko

Spencer Martin

Injured reserve