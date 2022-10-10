SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks reveal 22 players that made opening day roster

Rob Williams
Oct 10 2022, 10:47 pm
Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks have set their opening day roster, ahead of the first game of the season Wednesday in Edmonton.

The roster consists of 22 players, plus Travis Dermott, Ilya Mikheyev, and Tyler Myers, who will each begin the season on injured reserve.

Brock Boeser, who was injured in training camp, appears close to returning to the lineup, and might even play in Vancouver’s first game, according to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Quinn Hughes, who has missed multiple practice days, has a non-COVID illness, Boudreau added.

Linus Karlsson was sent down to the AHL, while Danila Klimovich was called up — which is surely a temporary move to optimize cap space.

Newcomers to this year’s team include Nils Aman, Dakota Joshua, Andrei Kuzmenko, and Curtis Lazar on forward, and Riley Stillman on defence.

Goaltender Spencer Martin will begin as Thatcher Demko’s backup this season, while defenceman Jack Rathbone has made the team out of training camp.

Forwards (13)

  • Nils Aman
  • Brock Boeser
  • Conor Garland
  • Nils Höglander
  • Bo Horvat
  • Dakota Joshua
  • Danila Klimovich
  • Andrei Kuzmenko
  • Curtis Lazar
  • J.T. Miller
  • Tanner Pearson
  • Elias Pettersson
  • Vasily Podkolzin

Defence (7)

  • Kyle Burroughs
  • Oliver Ekman-Larsson
  • Quinn Hughes
  • Tucker Poolman
  • Jack Rathbone
  • Luke Schenn
  • Riley Stillman

Goalies (2)

  • Thatcher Demko
  • Spencer Martin

Injured reserve

  • Ilya Mikheyev
  • Tyler Myers
  • Travis Dermott
