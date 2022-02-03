Candice Bergen voted Conservative interim leader after O'Toole ousted

Candice Bergen has been named interim leader by the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), replacing Erin O’Toole.

Conservative members of parliament made the decision in a private vote late Wednesday night after ousting O’Toole earlier that day. There were 73 MPs that voted to replace him, and 45 voted to keep him.

Bergen was the Conservative deputy leader and has represented the Manitoba riding Portage-Lisgar since she was first elected into the House of Commons in 2008.

Bergen took to Twitter on Wednesday to thank O’Toole for his leadership.

“I want to express my gratitude and respect to [Erin O’Toole] for his leadership and the sacrifices he’s made for our party and caucus,” she tweeted. “Erin is an asset and will continue to be a valued member of our team.”

Bergen has previously served as Canada’s Minister of State for Social Development in Stephen Harper’s government and was appointed as Conservative House Leader under Andrew Scheer.

After his ousting, O’Toole shared a video on Twitter announcing the end of his CPC leadership.

“It was an honour of a lifetime to lead the party of Sir John A. MacDonald and Confederation,” he said in the video.