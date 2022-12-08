6 goofy Christmas decorations we love from Canadian Tire

Did you put up a Christmas tree this year? Yawn! This year, we are in serious need of a dopamine hit that can only be obtained from laugh-out-loud, outrageously funny Christmas decorations that make no sense.

Here are a handful of exceptionally fun and goofy Christmas decorations you can get at Canadian Tire this holiday season.

For when you have to decide between keeping your edge and decorating for the holidays, this hog-riding Santa strikes the perfect balance.

This affordable inflatable wiener dog is ideal for lawns and patios. At just two feet long, he doesn’t take up much space, but his festive outfit says “I’m ready for the holidays.”

Showcase your quirky personality by opting for a holiday llama. Anyone can put reindeer on their lawn, but you, you’re original.

If you don’t subscribe to the chaos of the holidays, decorate with this chilled-out Santa who looks like he’s taking a well-deserved break.

A lovely pair of bescarfed geese will class up your holiday decoration collection. Unlike real geese, these two won’t leave giant green turds on your lawn.

Now entering his zaddy era, this buff Santa decoration lifting weights with active Ms. Claus says you care about your physical fitness.

Which decoration fits your vibe?