Monahan finally reveals ex-Flames player behind “Boring Sean Monahan” Twitter account

Montreal Canadiens forward (and Twitter legend) Sean Monahan has finally come forward with the biggest Calgary Flames-related news of the offseason.

In a video posted on the Canadiens’ social channels, Monahan revealed that one of his ex-teammates runs his parody Twitter account, @boringmonahan.

The account, launched in October 2013 and still active to this day, pokes fun at Monahan’s monotone voice and dry personality and has generated 54,000 followers in its near decade of action.

“I’m pretty sure a guy who I played with my first year started that. This guy Chris Butler,” Monahan says in the video. “No, I know, because it was stuff that was happening on the plane and things that no one else would know.”

Butler played 75 games with Sean Monahan in his career, all of which were in the 2013-14 season, the latter’s first in Calgary.

After spending his entire career with the Flames, Monahan was traded to Montreal this offseason (along with a conditional 2025 first-round draft pick) in exchange for future considerations. Monahan missed all of the 2022 playoffs due to his recovery from hip surgery, and while he’s hopeful to play at the start of this season, he’s yet to be cleared.

The Twitter account often posts jokes about Monahan eating toast, which the Canadiens played up in their video as well. After being traded to the Habs earlier this year, the account posted this gem:

I messaged Paul Byron and asked if he likes to eat toast for breakfast and he said he does. — Boring Sean Monahan (@boringmonahan) August 19, 2022

It’s unclear if Butler still runs the account, or if anybody else has access to it.

But whoever’s running it, well, they haven’t stopped. It’s still been active here and there this past year, including this joke from yesterday. Maybe the admin heard about their reveal?