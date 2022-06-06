Two Canadiens surprise kids at Montreal ball hockey tournament (VIDEO)

Kids at last weekend’s outdoor Hockey de Rue tournament were in for a major surprise when Montreal Canadiens players Nick Suzuki and Jonathan Drouin stumbled in, ready for a game of pick-up.

The duo, dressed in Canadiens jerseys, crashed the Cote-des-Neiges ball hockey tournament on behalf of the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation and Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA community centre. Upon arriving, they were met with swarms of young Habs fans. Many of which asked for an autograph or photo.

Some youngsters were more daring, though. One kid demanded that Suzuki “score 50 next year,” while another asked who the player believed would be the team’s next captain. “We’ll see,” said Suzuki, chuckling at the question.

The two teammates also managed to get in on some action, leading a friendly shootout against a young goalie.

Both Drouin and Suzuki, while perhaps overwhelmed by the barrage of young Habs fans, seemed to acknowledge each and every one of their admirers, proving that they are, in fact, good sports.

Here is the full video, courtesy of HabsTV: