Canadiens' Bergevin among three finalists for GM of the Year

The NHL has announced its finalists for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award today.

Marc Bergevin (Montreal Canadiens), Lou Lamoriello (New York Islanders), and Bill Zito (Florida Panthers) were chosen as a result of voting that included NHL general managers, a panel of league executives, and print/broadcast media at the conclusion of the second round of the playoffs. The winner will be announced on Monday, June 21.

Bergevin had a busy offseason, acquiring the likes of Tyler Toffoli, Josh Anderson, Corey Perry, Joel Edmundson, and Jake Allen, among others. This season also marked the NHL debuts of Cole Caufield and Alexander Romanov — a pair of Bergevin draft picks.

The Habs GM was busy in-season as well, trading for centre Eric Staal and defencemen Erik Gustafsson and Jon Merrill. Bergevin also fired head coach Claude Julien in February, replacing him with Dominique Ducharme.

While the regular season was a disappointment for the Canadiens, who finished fourth in the North Division, they’ve caught fire in the playoffs, making it to the semi-finals.