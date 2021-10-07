Carey Price's wife Angela shares caring note after he joins NHL assistance program

After it was announced that Carey Price had joined the NHL player assistance program, his wife Angela Price shared a note of support on her Instagram page.

“Part of the privilege of being in the position our family is in, is that we also get a public platform to show how there is and can be a path to light for anyone who is struggling,” Angela Price wrote.

“No matter what is on the line, we hope we can communicate the importance of putting your mental health first not just by saying it, but by showing up and doing the work to get better. Carey’s showing up for himself and our family and making the absolute best decision possible for us.”

Angela had shared a blog post earlier in the summer that said the last few months were a “mindfuck” for her and Carey, following a surgery and his exposure to the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

“I will continue to show up for him and our kids and seek out the support that I may need on any given day,” Angela Price’s note continued. “And it’s incredibly important to us to show our kids that asking for help, and letting yourself be supported by others is not just ok, but encouraged -anytime, and under any circumstance.”

The player assistance program was started in 1996 as a joint venture between the league and its players association to help players combat issues such as substance abuse, mental health, and other personal matters.

Montreal kicks off their regular season against the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 13.