Of all the consequences that came with COVID-19 lockdowns, none was more popular, perhaps, than remote working. And if you thought you were the only one who preferred sweatpants to slacks, you’re not.

But with the worst of the pandemic (hopefully) behind us, many workplaces are reversing their remote work orders and calling their employees back to the office. A recent poll conducted by Angus Reid shows that a total of 96% of Canadians currently working from home would like to keep doing so in some capacity.

And for some, working from home is not a preference, but a necessity. Angus Reid reported that “more than half (56%) of those currently working from home say they would look for a new job if they were asked to return to the office, including almost one-quarter (23%) who say they would quit on the spot.”

There’s no denying that remote work has many pros with regard to saving time and money. From commutes to lunches to coffee, you are bound to spend less if you stay home. And as for productivity, four out of five remote workers said it was “good” or “great.” On the other hand, nearly half (41%) said that staying in the loop on projects was “a struggle.”

As for demographics, the group that was most likely to enjoy working from home full-time was Canadians over the age of 54. Over 40% of them would not like to return to the office. Meanwhile, Canadians between 18 and 34 are most likely to prefer a hybrid of working in an office and working from home.

Despite their desire for a balance, 29% of 18–34-year-old respondents who prefer to work from home say they would quit immediately if asked to return to the office full time, which was the highest of any age group.