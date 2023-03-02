NewsVentureHumour & WeirdCanada

"It’s like Target deja vu": Canadians react to Nordstrom closing

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Mar 2 2023, 11:10 pm
"It’s like Target deja vu": Canadians react to Nordstrom closing
Daily Hive

Nordstrom is closing all of its stores in Canada by this summer, and Canadians have a lot to say about the announcement, while some don’t know how to react.

Some Canadians are sad about the news; others said they’d never shopped there.

Many people think Canada doesn’t seem to work out for US retailers, though Nordstrom lasted much longer than Target did when they tried to enter the Canadian market.

These are some of the best reactions to the Nordstrom closure announcement.

Apparently, Nordstrom’s bathrooms are worthy of being missed.

Some Twitter users suggest this reflects poorly on Canada’s economy.

One user pointed out the irony of the branding on the Nordstrom website.

The Nordstrom closing announcement has reminded many Canadians of Target pulling out of Canada.

Some have raised concerns with Nordstrom’s pricing, saying its prices were too high.

One person thinks losing Nordstrom is a fair tradeoff because we just got the Chicken Big Mac.

Others kept it honest:

How did you react when you heard Nordstrom was closing all its Canadian stores?

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Venture
+ Humour & Weird
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.