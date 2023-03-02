"It’s like Target deja vu": Canadians react to Nordstrom closing

Nordstrom is closing all of its stores in Canada by this summer, and Canadians have a lot to say about the announcement, while some don’t know how to react.

Some Canadians are sad about the news; others said they’d never shopped there.

Many people think Canada doesn’t seem to work out for US retailers, though Nordstrom lasted much longer than Target did when they tried to enter the Canadian market.

These are some of the best reactions to the Nordstrom closure announcement.

So Nordstrom just gonna shut down in Canada and let us know today that no more orders will be filled?! Wow… I didn’t even get to jump in on any sales…. — fᴇ6ʀᴜᴀʀʏ (@fe6ruary) March 2, 2023

Apparently, Nordstrom’s bathrooms are worthy of being missed.

Gonna miss Nordstrom’s bathrooms — Vinney Wong (@VinneyWong) March 2, 2023

Some Twitter users suggest this reflects poorly on Canada’s economy.

Nordstrom closing down in Canada is not a good look for our economy, any guesses for whats next? #nordstromcanada — Auroraa (@Cryptororaa) March 2, 2023

One user pointed out the irony of the branding on the Nordstrom website.

Nordstrom Canada: Looking Forward… To closing! pic.twitter.com/Hh7WGTG610 — Corey Quintaine (@Quintaine) March 2, 2023

The Nordstrom closing announcement has reminded many Canadians of Target pulling out of Canada.

Nordstrom didn’t last long in Canada.

It’s like Target deja vu. — James Cameron (@lumin8) March 2, 2023

Some have raised concerns with Nordstrom’s pricing, saying its prices were too high.

One person thinks losing Nordstrom is a fair tradeoff because we just got the Chicken Big Mac.

We lose Nordstrom but gain the chicken Big Mac. I’ll take that trade — Will (@HeyMyNameIsWill) March 2, 2023

Others kept it honest:

Rip Nordstrom fr fr I’ve done everything in there but shop — jack tha dripper♠️ (@AlloKadafo) March 2, 2023

How did you react when you heard Nordstrom was closing all its Canadian stores?