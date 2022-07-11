Millions of riled-up Canadians were forced to use their imagination during Rogers’ recent outage.

Pornhub, the world’s largest adult entertainment site, reports that Canada-wide traffic began to drop immediately after the Rogers outage began on July 8. The website typically receives over 150 million daily visitors, but hourly traffic was down 19% that day.

Some provinces were hit harder than others when it came down to the five-finger shuffle.

Ontario’s traffic dropped as low as 38% that day, while Manitoba had the biggest drop in traffic, down 65% in the morning.

New Brunswick saw the most immediate drop in traffic, down 49% at 6 am that day, and Quebec’s traffic dipped as low as 21%.

For context, Canada is Pornhub’s seventh biggest source of traffic, trailing the US, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, and Mexico respectively. Canadians spend an average of nine minutes and 48 seconds per visit, and the 18 to 24 age group makes up for the country’s most viewed demographic.