42 Canadians to compete in men's and women's March Madness in 2024
The opening week of March Madness is always one of the best few days of the year for basketball fans, with games being played pretty much from the time you wake up until it’s time for bed.
The single-elimination men’s and women’s tournaments have grown into two of the hottest events on the sports calendar, but it’s often been tough for Canadians to figure out who to root for each year. With most Canadians having no real ties to a specific American university, it can be a bit chaotic to figure out who to cheer for.
Thankfully, the rise of basketball in the Great White North has meant there are Canadian players littered throughout the rosters of teams in the tournament.
With a hat tip to Brian Swane, here’s a list of the 42 Canadians — an even 21 men and 21 women — set to compete at the top college basketball tournament this year.
Men
- Aden Holloway, Auburn
- Sam Thomson, Colgate
- Kobe Elvis, Dayton
- Isaac Jack, Dayton
- Ryan Young, Duke
- Kailon Nicholls, Duquesne
- Tyrese Samuel, Florida
- Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga
- Marquese Josephs, Grand Canyon
- Emanuel Sharp, Houston
- Ose Okojie, Howard
- Quincy Guerrier, Illinois
- Eli Djordjevic, Long Beach State
- Luke Hunger, Northwestern
- Keeshawn Barthelemy, Oregon
- Zach Edey, Purdue
- Jaden Campbell, Samford
- Emanuel Miller, Texas Christian
- Sam Alamutu, Vermont
- TJ Hurley, Vermont
- Enoch Kalambay, Western Kentucky
Women
- Deja Lee, California
- Brianna McLeod, Colorado
- Aaliyah Edwards, Connecticut
- Sira Ba, Drexel
- Clara Bergeron, Drexel
- Emma Koabel, Duke
- Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga
- Callie Wright, Holy Cross
- Shantavia Dawkins, Iowa State
- Merissah Russell, Louisville
- Milano Nenadio, Maine
- Skylar Forbes, Marquette
- Summer Bostock, Maryland
- Isaline Alexander, Michigan
- Bree Robinson, Michigan State
- Jada Grannum, Middle Tennessee State
- Cassandre Prosper, Notre Dame
- Kennedy Dickie, Portland
- Dominique Ennis, Rice
- Roxane Makolo, Southern California
- Tineya Hylton, Texas A&M
The men’s tournament officially kicks off its 64-team bracket on Thursday, March 21, while the women follow a day later and start on Friday, March 22. Both tournaments will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, with full broadcast details coming later this week.
