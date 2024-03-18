42 Canadians to compete in men's and women's March Madness in 2024

The opening week of March Madness is always one of the best few days of the year for basketball fans, with games being played pretty much from the time you wake up until it’s time for bed.

The single-elimination men’s and women’s tournaments have grown into two of the hottest events on the sports calendar, but it’s often been tough for Canadians to figure out who to root for each year. With most Canadians having no real ties to a specific American university, it can be a bit chaotic to figure out who to cheer for.

Thankfully, the rise of basketball in the Great White North has meant there are Canadian players littered throughout the rosters of teams in the tournament.

With a hat tip to Brian Swane, here’s a list of the 42 Canadians — an even 21 men and 21 women — set to compete at the top college basketball tournament this year.

Men

Aden Holloway, Auburn

Sam Thomson, Colgate

Kobe Elvis, Dayton

Isaac Jack, Dayton

Ryan Young, Duke

Kailon Nicholls, Duquesne

Tyrese Samuel, Florida

Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga

Marquese Josephs, Grand Canyon

Emanuel Sharp, Houston

Ose Okojie, Howard

Quincy Guerrier, Illinois

Eli Djordjevic, Long Beach State

Luke Hunger, Northwestern

Keeshawn Barthelemy, Oregon

Zach Edey, Purdue

Jaden Campbell, Samford

Emanuel Miller, Texas Christian

Sam Alamutu, Vermont

TJ Hurley, Vermont

Enoch Kalambay, Western Kentucky

Women

Deja Lee, California

Brianna McLeod, Colorado

Aaliyah Edwards, Connecticut

Sira Ba, Drexel

Clara Bergeron, Drexel

Emma Koabel, Duke

Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga

Callie Wright, Holy Cross

Shantavia Dawkins, Iowa State

Merissah Russell, Louisville

Milano Nenadio, Maine

Skylar Forbes, Marquette

Summer Bostock, Maryland

Isaline Alexander, Michigan

Bree Robinson, Michigan State

Jada Grannum, Middle Tennessee State

Cassandre Prosper, Notre Dame

Kennedy Dickie, Portland

Dominique Ennis, Rice

Roxane Makolo, Southern California

Tineya Hylton, Texas A&M

The men’s tournament officially kicks off its 64-team bracket on Thursday, March 21, while the women follow a day later and start on Friday, March 22. Both tournaments will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, with full broadcast details coming later this week.