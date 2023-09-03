Canadian team went wild after clinching men's basketball Olympics berth

The Olympics will be having a little bit of Canadian flavour on the men’s basketball court for the first time in a generation next summer.

By way of a major second-half comeback to pick up an 88-85 win against top-ranked Spain in a second round matchup at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Canada clinched their berth in both the tournament quarterfinals and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Canada, who had various forms of NBA talent over the years but never quite enough to put it together on the international roster, will be competing at the Games in men’s basketball for the first time since 2000 in Sydney.

Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who put up 30 points in the win, called the berth “almost indescribable.”

"We're a part of history," Gilgeous-Alexander told Sportsnet's Arash Madani after the game.

“We’re a part of history,” Gilgeous-Alexander told Sportsnet’s Arash Madani after the game. “The best athletes in the world are at the Olympics. Just to be a part of that is a blessing and an honour.”

“Beyond special,” Canada’s Kelly Olynyk added. “Something that hopefully us and the nation will remember for a long time.”

"Beyond special," Canada's Kelly Olynyk added. "Something that hopefully us and the nation will remember for a long time."

New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett was born in 2000, just weeks before his father Rowan — now Canada’s GM — suited up at the Games for Canada. Barrett entered the media mixed zone today by hitting a series of dance moves — including a griddy — and giving a shoutout to his father.

RJ Barrett entered the media mixed zone today by hitting a series of dance moves — including a griddy — and giving a shoutout to his father.

And Barrett — along with Dillon Brooks, who put up 24 points on the day — were sure to shoutout their hometown of Mississauga in their own postgame interview with Madani.

Canadian fans, media, athletes, and even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were quick to congratulate the squad on the big win.

Canada will be taking on Luka Doncic-led Slovenia in their quarterfinal matchup in a game played in Manila, Phillipines with tipoff set for 5:30 am PT/ 8:30 am ET on Wednesday morning.

Here’s the full schedule for the quarterfinals:

Tuesday, September 5

Lithuania vs. Serbia, 1:45 am PT/ 4:45 am ET

Italy vs. USA, 5:40 am PT/ 8:40 am ET

Wednesday, September 6

Germany vs. Latvia, 1:45 am PT/ 4:45 am ET

Canada vs. Slovenia, 5:30 am PT/ 8:30 am ET

All four games will be broadcast nationally on Sportsnet, as will the semifinals and finals of the tournament. Should Canada beat Slovenia, they’ll be matched up in a semifinal against the winner of Lithuania and Serbia on Friday, September 8.