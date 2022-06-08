Canada’s minister of transportation is touting the hiring of more Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) agents to relieve long lines at major airports across the country, but some Canadians think that’s not enough.

Minister of Transportation Omar Alghabra tweeted on Wednesday that “more help is on the way,” adding that CATSA has now hired more than 850 new agents across the country.

“This will help get you through security faster and on your way to your destination. We will keep working to reduce wait times at airports,” he added.

More help is on its way! @catsa_gc has now hired over 850 new agents across Canada. This will help get you through security faster and on your way to your destination. We will keep working to reduce wait times at airports. pic.twitter.com/kdAEjhPRbg — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) June 8, 2022

Many major airports across Canada have been plagued with an increase in wait times, with the CEO of CATSA even apologizing to travellers back in March for the long lines.

CATSA has previously stated that it has had trouble coping with traveller volume returning to levels not seen since pre-pandemic, with only a fraction of security screening officers returning.

The tweet by Alghabra has received plenty of responses from people asking for the current COVID-19 air travel mandates to be removed.

Maybe instead of wasting more taxpayers money, just drop the useless mandates? — ShooterTech (@ShooterTech1) June 8, 2022

Tracking and tracing isn’t a thing anymore, why are you hiring people to check something no one requires ? — Vanessa G (@heyintuition) June 8, 2022

Drop the mandates like every other country did. — Wolf (@Wolf_3_141_59) June 8, 2022

You have made us an international embarrassment. Do something for a change and fix Pearson’s issues immediately. — Jeff Brooks (@Brooksyfishin) June 8, 2022

So by the time they are all trained and ready to work they will be able to help those currently in Pearson? — Philadelphia Collins (@mustardtiger888) June 8, 2022

Currently, the federal government requires anyone 12 years of age plus four months, or older, to be fully vaccinated in order to board:

domestic or international flights departing from most airports in Canada, including charter and foreign airlines carrying commercial passengers Medevac flights are excluded, regardless of where they depart or land Private flights that don’t require access to airports with a vaccination requirement are excluded

from most airports in Canada, including charter and foreign airlines carrying commercial passengers VIA Rail, AMTRAK, White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad (WP&YR), and Rocky Mountaineer trains

If you qualify as fully vaccinated, a COVID-19 test result is not needed to board a flight or train in Canada unless you’re flying to a country that requires it.

Full information on COVID-19 boarding requirements in Canada can be found here.