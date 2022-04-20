Think your cell phone bill is too high? Well, it probably is

This is based off of an open letter titled, “Canadians Deserve More: An Open Letter on Canada’s Wireless Future.”

Written by Anthony Lacavera, founder of Globalive, founder and past CEO of WIND Mobile.

Canadians are under increased financial stress. With inflation on the rise and the pressure of higher prices appearing in every part of our lives, Canadians are looking to save money wherever they can. Lowering wireless prices can go a long way. In fact, prices in Canada continue to be the highest in the world. Canadians know that we should be getting more from our mobile phone carriers. All too often, we experience high prices and poor customer service levels.

The solution? True, independent competition in mobile to challenge the Big Three carriers: Bell, TELUS, and Rogers.

Minister Champagne has an opportunity to bring your mobile prices down. Canadians are counting on him to take advantage of this opportunity.

The last time we had a real competitor in the industry was in 2009 when Globalive brought WIND Mobile to market. The launch of WIND resulted in an average cost savings of $400 a year to every Canadian household with a mobile plan, whether they were a WIND customer or not. Innovation and services went up, and prices came down. That’s competition. And strong competition benefits consumers.

“People all over the world are enjoying the benefits of ultra-fast and cost-effective 5G networks and the lower mobile phone bills that come with them. Why not here in Canada?”

Modern advancements in healthcare, education, self-driving cars, food security, AI technology and sustainable city infrastructure all rely on advanced 5G networks, and have the potential to propel Canada forward and to dramatically improve our lives.

Today, we have an opportunity to permanently solve our decades-old mobile competition problem. As part of the Rogers-Shaw merger, the federal government is requiring Rogers to sell Freedom Mobile. To give Canadians the competitive market we deserve, the government must ensure that the buyer is a real alternative — a truly independent alternative to the Big Three. What does that mean? It means an independent buyer that is a “pure-play” mobile carrier — a carrier that does not have any other legacy telecom businesses that will slow it down.

Every year in Canada, traditional wireless carriers raise their prices. Historically, prices have increased even faster than inflation.

“The only time that wireless prices have not increased every year in Canada is when I was running WIND Mobile.” We need a mobile carrier that both wants and has to earn the business of Canadians every single day. A mobile carrier that doesn’t have current or historical ties to the Big Three carriers — no cozy personal relationships, employment history or closed-door, back-room deals that benefit everyone — but the consumer.

We need a true alternative that will drive more network investment and innovation across the industry, bringing fair pricing, and better service levels for everyone.

“70% of Canadians know they are paying too much and aren’t getting the customer service they deserve from the Big Three wireless carriers.”