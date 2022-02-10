"All-time low": Report finds Canadians don't have much trust in government

If the pandemic has left you with a slew of trust issues and anxiety, you’re not alone.

A new report from the Proof Strategies CanTrust Index says Canadians have become less trusting since the pandemic started around two years ago, especially when it comes to government and politicians.

To get the results, surveyors asked 1,536 Canadians about their trust in leaders, sources of information, institutions, and more from January 4 to 16, 2022.

The index says overall, trust among Canadians is at 34% in 2022, down from 37% a year ago and 45% in 2018.

The rate seems to be worsening as the pandemic continues, with 37% of Canadians surveyed saying they felt less “together and united” in 2022 than they did in 2021.

“Almost half of Canadians, at 46%, report they continue to feel anxiety and stress from the pandemic, and we are seeing what we refer to as the mistrust variant emerging as COVID-19 evolves,” said Bruce MacLellan, President & CEO of Proof Strategies.

“Frustration and inconsistent decision-making from the top down has weakened trust in our political leaders far more than it has in our scientific and medical advisors.”

In fact, trust in government and public leaders is at an all-time low in Canada, according to the index. Only 22% of Canadians trust the government to do what’s right for the country, 10 points fewer than respondents had in 2021.

Canadians still trust doctors and scientists the most for “reliable information,” at 78% and 75% respectively.

By comparison, trust in politicians is “extremely low” at 18%.

“Trust in Canada’s prime minister is now at 33% and trust in provincial and territorial leaders is at 32%,” said Genevieve Tomney, Vice President, Public Affairs at Proof Strategies.

“It’s clear that our elected leaders, no matter their political stripe, have a steep hill to climb when it comes to earning the public’s trust.”

Quebec’s residents trust their premier the most at 42%, followed by Ontario at 30% and Alberta at 17%.

Trust in employers has gone up, suggesting employers became more supportive during the pandemic. But personal satisfaction has plummeted. Less than half of Canadians surveyed felt socially, personally, and educationally satisfied, with drops in all three subcategories since 2021.

And while things might be better in the workplace, 36% of Canadians say they’re more pessimistic about the economy in 2022 due to Omicron.

At the end of the day, Canadians have more trust in “ordinary citizens” to address racism and inequality than they do in the provincial or federal government. While 68% are more likely to trust a stranger, only 62% still trust the government.

“Governments need to listen to Canadians, understand their concerns, and act on them,” said Tomney.