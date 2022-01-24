Canadian Tire creates anniversary candle that smells like its stores

You know that smell when you walk into a Canadian Tire store? It’s a bit like rubber, a bit like plastic, and it’s filled with the promise of finding that home or garden implement you’re looking for?

Canadian Tire now says it’s captured that iconic smell in candle form, and it’s releasing a limited number of scented candles for the retailer’s 100th birthday.

“Yes. This is real,” the store said on Twitter, putting doubts to rest.

“We all know how smell can trigger the best memories. So, to celebrate our 100th year, we did what many have been asking for. We’ve created a candle with our distinctive and memorable Canada’s Store scent.”

The candles are black with the store’s logo and made out of soy wax.

The only catch? They’re not for sale. The only way to get one is to enter an online contest on Twitter by sharing your favourite Canadian Tire memory.

The contest closes January 30, so hurry and think of a Canadian Tire-related story to share.

