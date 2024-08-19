Star Canadian defender sold to French soccer club for record price

Canadian soccer star Moïse Bombito is moving to France.

The Colorado Rapids announced today that the Montreal-born defender will be sold to OGC Nice in France for an Major League Soccer record fee for a centre-back.

According to One Football’s Emily Wilson, the deal is worth up to $10.7 million until 2028.

“Moïse has enjoyed an exceptional season for both club and country,” said Colorado Rapids president Pádraig Smith. “His impressive performances in recent months have shown that he has the potential to reach the top of the game, and his journey is a testament to his character and hard work. Moise’s development showcases our club’s commitment to identify and develop the best young players and we wish him the best as he takes this next step in his career.”

OGC Nice also announced the signing with a lavish introductory video.

De défenseur à défenseur. D'homme à homme. De génération à génération : 𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧… 🦅#BienvenueMoïse pic.twitter.com/Dsj9i7EEIb — OGC Nice (@ogcnice) August 19, 2024

“Moïse is considered one of the best defenders in North America,” said OGC Nice sporting director Florian Maurice. “He has great physical qualities and a lot of potential for growth. He makes a strong impact on the pitch with a commanding presence and a strong personality… We are convinced that he will bring a lot to the team.”

Bombito appeared and started in all six Canadian matches at this summer’s Copa America, logging 540 minutes en route to a semifinal appearance against Argentina. He was also named to the MLS All-Star game earlier this season.

“Beyond his qualities as a player, he will bring a lot of freshness to the group, which is important,” added OGC Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivère. “In our meetings, we discovered an ambitious and warm young man. At the club, we quickly aligned on his arrival. It’s now up to us to support him as best as we can so that he can contribute his quality to OGC Nice. We welcome him to the club!”