Breathtaking Canadian resort named among top 15 in the world (PHOTOS)

An Indigenous Canadian resort has received the prestigious honour of being named one of the top 15 resorts in the world.

Klahoose Wilderness Resort is located in Desolation Sound in British Columbia, and it was named one of the top 15 new hotels in 2023 by AFAR for its annual stay list.

AFAR is an award-winning travel brand which shares tips and stories about travel destinations, including trip ideas.

The only other Canadian spot to make the list was the Muir Hotel in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

All of the named resorts were chosen due to their location, design, and service, as well as their efforts to reduce their carbon footprints, benefit communities, and connect guests to the local landscape.

Other spots worldwide include the top-ranked andBeyond Grumeti in Tanzania, Buahan in Bali, Indonesia, Coulibri Ridge in Dominica and Flockhill in Canterbury, New Zealand.

AFAR’s top stay list has been running since 2019 and was designed to honour new hotels.

Why the Klahoose resort was named among the top Canadian spots

On its website, Klahoose Wilderness Resort describes itself as an eco-resort. It opened in 2021 and now offers space for 14 to 22 guests “among four spacious Lodge Rooms.”

Photographs of the resort paint a stunning picture of what guests can expect, and stargazers should have no problem seeing all of the dazzling lights in the sky.

Klahoose’s website also suggests the waters are some of the warmest north of Mexico.

Pictures highlight that there are warm and cold activities to participate in all year round.

Rates vary depending on the time of year guests stay at the resort, but adventure-seekers can participate in various activities, including grizzly bear viewing tours.

Guests can also view wildlife like Orca and humpback whales, dolphins, seals and eagles. In addition, guests can take tours by boat, foot or even just from the resort’s dock.