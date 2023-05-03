Supporting 2SLGBTQI+ businesses in Canada is now easier than ever, thanks to Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce.

To platform and promote 2SLGBTQI+ businesses across Canada, the CGLCC created the Rainbow Registered Program — a national accreditation that helps Canadians find 2SLGBTQI+-friendly businesses.

Because there’s a stringent set of standards to get this accredited designation, seeing a prestigious Rainbow Registered symbol means 2SLGBTQI+ customers can feel safe, welcomed, and accepted when they patronize those businesses or organizations.

To help give you an idea of what kind of businesses you can expect to find on the Rainbow Registered Guide, here are a few Rainbow Registered businesses across Canada that deserve your attention.

Udderly Ridiculous Farm Life, Bright, ON

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Udderly Ridiculous Farm Life (@udderlyridiculousfarmlife)



If you’ve ever wanted to snuggle up to a goat or pet an alpaca, this is the place for you.

Located in the heart of Oxford County, Udderly Ridiculous Farm Life has a host of experiences that are designed to help you reconnect with land, animals, and food.

While the farm’s market store is stocked with award-winning goat milk ice cream, cheeses, caramels, soaps, and lotions, the real draw is the animal activities — which also feature relaxing sessions of goat yoga.

I mean, who wouldn’t want to have a picnic and stroll through the farm with an alpaca?

BEATNIK Salon, Banff, AB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff Haircuts Colour & Barber (@beatniksalon)

Voted Best of the Bow’s ‘Best Salon’ for three years in a row, BEATNIK Salon is a full-service, eco-friendly hair salon and barbershop in Banff.

Featuring live music, the salon specializes in gender-neutral cuts of all lengths, colours, and styles — with beard trims and bridal hair services also available.

Creating a welcoming space where you can connect with the community, they carry high-end products like KEVIN.MURPHY products, COLOR.ME by KM, and FUNK HUE vivids.​

Hotel Zed Tofino, Kelowna, BC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel Zed (@hotelzed)

A charming hotel with a 70s aesthetic, Hotel Zed Tofino is a ten-minute walk away from one of the most iconic beaches in Canada — Chesterman Beach.

The hotel is equipped with a psychic’s den, a custom driftwood VW interactive van, a mini disco, and a secret retro arcade to give you a throwback to that groovy decade.

The retro lobby has a bike path that runs straight through it and houses their killer live-fire restaurant and bar, ROAR, as well as its ROAR Coffee and Shop, that serves up some freshly baked Pop-Tarts.

Counterpoint Brewing Company, Kitchener, ON

A community-focused brewery located in Kitchener, Counterpoint Brewing Company is always fermenting cool, creative brews in their tanks.

From their quadruple IPA Four-Ever Young to their Belgian Dubbel Birthday Battles, their online bottle shop always sells out rather quickly, so act fast when they drop new brews. They also make non-alcoholic brews and hop water in a variety of different flavours.

The brewery is also net-zero and works with several charities like the ACB Network, Native Women’s Resource Centre of Toronto, and Pound Dog Rescue.

40 Knots Vineyard and Estate Winery, Comox, BC

One of the largest wineries on Vancouver Island, 40 Knots Winery grows its grapes and fruit using organic and biodynamic methods to manufacture its world-class wine.

The winery offers various experiences like guided wine tours, various tasting classes, and yoga.

They also have a line of VinoSpa Noble Skincare made using its own farmed grapes and wines — with products like cuticle oil, massage oil, soaps, and more.

Residence Inn Marriott Calgary Downtown Hotel, Calgary, AB

Located in Calgary’s design district — right at Ninth Avenue West and Fifth Street South West — this 33-storey hotel tower was built on the historic site of the Alberta Boot Company.

Offering guests upscale spaces and ample amenities, the hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and a 24-hour, two-story fitness centre. It’s also conveniently located near the CTrain, which is perfect for exploring all that Calgary has to offer.

No need to worry about leaving your furry friends at home, because the hotel is pet friendly. Its in-house restaurant, Stable, also has farm-to-table menu items.

Midland Food Tours, Midland, ON

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🥘Tasting Adventures in Midland & Georgian Bay (@midlandfoodtours)

Taking a food tour is a great way to explore the city you’re staying in and discover some delicious local eats you may not have otherwise known about.

If you’re staying in the Midland and Georgian Bay region anytime soon, Midland Food Tours is your ticket to seeing the area’s best restaurants.

With two tours available, whether you opt for the walking food tour or a driving-tasting trip, you’re going to be sipping and tasting the day away like a true local.

Wayward Distillery, Courtenay, BC

Located in Comox Valley, Wayward Distillery specializes in high-quality spirits made from 100% sustainable BC honey.

With award-winning vodkas, gins, rums, spiced honey liqueur, and more, their spirits don’t shy away from showcasing its base ingredient.

The distillery also helps support the local agriculture in BC and gives 1% of its profits to the protection and promotion of pollinators.

Blackfriars Bistro and Catering, London, ON

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blackfriars Bistro & Catering (@blackfriarsbistro)

Located near Wharncliffe and Oxford in London, Ontario, Blackfriars Bistro and Catering offers ​​seasonally-inspired ready-to-eat meals made from scratch and a restaurant where you can try their meals for yourself.

They offer curbside pick-up and online ordering, with a seasonally changing farm-to-table inspired menu picked from small, independent farmers, producers, and artisans by their team.

Blackfriars also offers several in-house experiences, like their Ultimate Forest City Gastronomic Tasting Experience​, their two-and-a-half-hour guided tour of London’s food scene, and their award-winning Covent Garden Market Experience — which will introduce you to London’s Covent Garden Market food and drink offerings and culminate in a cooking class.

Gabi and Jules Handmade Pies, Burnaby, BC

A family-owned bakery in Metro Vancouver, Gabi and Jules Handmade Pies specialize in sweet and savoury pies that use seasonal, quality ingredients and handmade pastry that’s always made with real butter.

The shop not only has unique variations and flavour combinations, they also bake their pies in reusable pie tins, which you can return to get your 50-cent deposit back. Outside of pies, their products include bake-at-home mixes, soups, and bread.

They also strive to be an inclusive workplace that supports diverse abilities, with a commitment to employing people on the autism spectrum.

To learn more about the program, or check out the accredited businesses in your area, visit the Rainbow Registered website at RainbowRegistered.ca.