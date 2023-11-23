News

It's only a drill: You may hear some gunfire in Vancouver this weekend

Nov 23 2023, 8:12 pm
Bumble Dee/Shutterstock

Although it may seem alarming, there is no need to panic if you see armed soldiers and hear lots of gunfire in Vancouver this weekend.

Capt. Graeme Kaine of the 39 Canadian Brigade Group says there is no cause for concern if people spot armed military personnel or hear loud noises in the Kitsilano neighbourhood.

the canadian miliatry is coming to vancouver

Mircea Moira/Shutterstock

According to Kaine, British Columbia Reserve Forces of Vancouver’s Seaforth Highlanders regiment members are scheduled to participate in urban operations training this weekend at the now-closed Molson-Coors brewery and the Seaforth Armoury located on Burrard between West 1st Avenue and Cornwall Avenue.

The training will be on Saturday, November 25, and Sunday, November 26, at 8 am and will wrap up at 6 pm on both days.

The exercise aims to help the research plan, prepare, and execute future operations.

However, Vancouver residents are advised not to be alarmed as no live ammunition will be used during the two-day training sessions.

So, if you hear any strange noises or see any military personnel in Vancouver this weekend, don’t worry; it’s just a drill.

