We spent a day at the Military Museums: Here's how it went

If you think military history is boring, think again.

The Military Museums in Calgary, besides being the second-largest of its kind in Canada, is home to an impressive seven museums and one gallery, with engaging and immersive exhibits spanning the Navy, Army, Air Force, founding regiments, and more.

Whether you’re a history buff, want to entertain the kids for an afternoon, or are just looking for somewhere unique to explore in Calgary, there’s something for everyone at the Museums.

With the city seeing its first snowfall of the season recently, we decided there was no better time to check out this massive indoor attraction. With a full Saturday afternoon to spare, we dedicated ourselves to exploring every nook and cranny and came away with plenty of new information — and a new favourite thing to do on the weekends.

The four founding regiments

Upon entering the building, we were greeted by friendly staff and volunteers, and everyone had tons of enthusiasm and knowledge to share. Starting with the museums that are dedicated to the four founding regiments felt like a natural choice since you access each of these from the foyer of the building.

The founding regiments include the Lord Strathcona’s Horse (Royal Canadians), the King’s Own Calgary Regiment (Royal Canadian Armoured Corps), the Calgary Highlanders, and the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (PPCLI). These museums tell the story of each regiment — from their initiation through to current times — and highlight significant events and people.

The museums feature life-like exhibits, plenty of interesting facts and history, and interactive displays, but the best part is the way the curators have linked everything back locally, sharing the regiments’ backgrounds in Calgary and Alberta.

The Naval Museum of Alberta

After learning more about our military roots, we wandered into the Naval Museum, which is a huge, open space with a balcony overlooking it, making for the perfect spot to snap a museum pic.

The Naval Museum of Alberta offers the most complete collection of major ship weapons systems in Canada, including a working periscope, a replica of a World War II wheelhouse, and even an original German Enigma machine.

According to our guides, Enigma machines were used to encrypt messages sent to U-boats at sea, and seeing one right here in Calgary and learning more about this invention and the role it played in the war was super interesting.

Air Force Museum of Alberta

Next up was the Air Force Museum of Alberta, where we got to learn about the development of early flight, the role of the Royal Canadian Air Force in the wars, and the way that the force grew in between wars.

A theatre inside the museum, modelled to look like the interior of an aircraft, shows footage of day-to-day Air Force operations, allowing you to practically put yourself in the pilot’s seat.

Air Force Cold War Museum

From there, it was a quick walk outside over to the two hangars of the Air Force Cold War Museum, where we saw three fighter jets. You can even peek right inside the cockpits, and the CF-104 Starfighter has the names of Canadians prepared to defend the country during the Cold War painted on its trim, including Colonel Chris Hadfield.

Army Museum of Alberta

Back inside the main building, we visited the Army Museum of Alberta and checked out a whole hallway dedicated to celebrating the history of women in the military.

This museum offers a fantastic overview of the province’s land force heritage, covering everything from the arrival of the North West Mounted Police to the role of First Nations individuals, women, and medical services in the army — plus much more. Visitors will see the history that spans from the 1885 Northwest Rebellion to the more current Afghanistan mission and will learn about notable figures in Alberta’s army history.

Founders’ Gallery

The Founders’ Gallery was closed during our visit, but we were informed that a new exhibit would be popping up in the 4,000 sq ft hall soon. This gallery aims to look at human conflict across the globe using work by artists ranging from local to international, historic to contemporary and holds at least three exhibitions a year.

University of Calgary’s Library and Archives

For scholars, extreme history buffs, or anyone interested in learning more, the Military Museums is also home to the University of Calgary’s Library and Archives. Theatre and classroom spaces mean this venue can easily welcome programs and tours for schools and other groups, a lecture series, and options for hosting a variety of events.

Entertainment as you exit

Of course, no trip to a museum is complete without a visit to the gift shop, and the Military Museums was no exception. Spanning both sides of a hallway, visitors can find a wide variety of clothing, toys, models, posters, souvenirs, toys, and more. There are also sandwiches, drinks, and snacks up for sale, which you can enjoy in the snacks room.

On your way out, don’t forget to head down the stairs near the building’s front doors to catch a glimpse of another incredibly detailed war scene — complete with a tank called Calgary II.

On your way out, don't forget to head down the stairs near the building's front doors to catch a glimpse of another incredibly detailed war scene — complete with a tank called Calgary II.

And, as if there wasn't already enough to do at the Military Museums, there are a number of upcoming events that promise to bring even more immersive experiences to the venue. Visit on November 8 for Indigenous Veterans Day, when the museum will host Treaty 7 Elders and Indigenous veterans to share their experiences.

Despite spending a full afternoon at the Military Museums, we still feel like there’s more to see. This is a place you can go back to again and again, and discover something new each time.