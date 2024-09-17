Ontario’s rental landscape continues to be a tricky place for tenants operating under a tight budget, as a select group of landlords capitalize on those strapped for cash by advertising cost-friendly accommodations that almost always come with a serious drawback — whether it be a complete lack of privacy or bizarre house rules.

Renters across the province have seen it all at this point, from laundry rooms converted into “bedrooms,” makeshift rooms separated by tarps, and small rooms stuffed with multiple beds as some landlords seek to make as much profit as possible.

The latest listing to make rounds on social media this week is a private “room” in Brampton for $550 per month. While it might seem like a sweet deal at first, users on X and Reddit quickly noticed that the room actually appears to be a converted bathroom.

In a photo of the space, a sink can be seen right behind a bed, which barely fits into the snug room. Many on social media suggested that the room might’ve been a powder room in the past, given that there’s no tub or shower visible.

The photo also shows a storage closet of some sort and the room’s windows covered by curtains.

As expected, the landlord who posted the listing was met with heavy criticism, as multiple users on Reddit advised renters to report the listing as well as any other similar ones they come across.

“This is way out of hand. There needs to be public health laws that set parameters on what constitutes a healthy living space,” one person wrote on Reddit.

“I think this is by far the worst living I’ve seen by far,” another user said.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only unconventional space to have been converted into a “bedroom” in Ontario over the past several months. Earlier this year, a Scarborough landlord faced backlash for advertising a bed located in the middle of a kitchen for $500 per month while a separate Brampton rental advertised a laundry room-turned-studio for $550 a month.