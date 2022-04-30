Support your local: It's Canadian indie bookstore day

Calling all book lovers! It’s Canadian Independent Bookstore Day.

What better way to start the weekend off than to pick up a book or two from your favourite indie bookseller. We’ve even got some great recommendations for you — check out our April column and our curated book guide for Mother’s Day.

By supporting your local independent booksellers, you’re advocating for indie businesses, supporting a thriving book-selling community, and investing in Canadian culture. Not to mention, local bookstores are staffed with passionate people who are deeply knowledgeable and provide best-in-class customer service.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CIBA (@cibabooks)

Your local store will make great literary recommendations, and you might leave with a few more books than expected, but you’re guaranteed an introduction to a diverse range of voices across the spectrum, from Indigenous writers to LGBTQ+ authors.

Events are happening at indie bookstores all over the country today, with many planning celebratory activities, giveaways, discounts, and author events.

If you purchase a book from a Canadian Independent bookstore today, you can enter for a chance to win one of three prizes from CIBD. Every book is worth one entry, and books written and/or illustrated by Canadian authors are worth two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CIBA (@cibabooks)

Find a store near you and check out what’s happening.